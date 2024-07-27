Progressives were once content to be known as “liberals,” until Americans understood that political leaning had nothing to do with the traditional meaning of liberalism. Too many Americans had their number, so they rebranded as “progressives,” for who can be against progress? Anyone who currently has their number.

Kamala Harris would have us choose between two visions of America. One, what Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) are calling MAGA, would take America back to the evil, racist, sexist, whatever-phobic past. The other—Kamala’s vision--will take America into the brave, glorious progressive future. But just what is that “progress” she seeks?

She, and Joe Biden who is by the day fading into invisibility, tell us they’re for justice, civil rights, voting rights, prosperity, secure borders, American’s world leadership, all of the things they’ve progressively diminished or destroyed since the age of The One, Barack Obama. Under the Biden/Harris Administration, “justice” means climate justice, trans justice, a two-tiered system aimed at Normal Americans and progressive’s political enemies. Civil rights mean unlimited abortion, even after birth as former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam accidently said. Voting rights means unrestricted vote fraud, including mail-in ballots, drop boxes, no voter ID or signature verification, ballot harvesting, and illegal immigrants, felons and the dead voting. We know, through bitter experience, what their idea of prosperity, secure borders and world leadership look like.

Fortunately, either by mistake or purposely, D/s/cs, and Kamala Harris, have revealed their progressive future:

*Spending, without limit, to combat the “Climate Crisis,” which includes electric vehicle mandates, ending internal combustion engines, ending oil, coal and natural gas, mandating wind and solar and so much more.

*Enhanced “efficiency standards” for all appliances.

*Efficiency mandates for home heating and air conditioning.

*Dramatically increasing taxation.

*Dramatically increasing the size and power of government.

*Defunding and ultimately abolishing local police (increasing the size and power of federal police forces goes without saying).

*Abolishing the First Amendment and criminalizing “hate speech.”

*Open borders, citizenship for anyone entering the country, healthcare, welfare, transportation and housing for immigrants.

*Abolishing private insurance.

*Universal healthcare (it’s worked so well for Canada and England).

*Abolishment of all vote security laws, necessary to establish:

*A one-party state (tyranny of the majority).

*Abolishing the Second Amendment (also necessary for a one-party state. Kamala Harris is far worse than Biden’s handlers in this, and every other, category).

*Outlawing plastic straws.

*Packing the Supreme Court and subordinating it to the Executive.

*Favored victim group “rights” take precedence over everyone else.

*Decriminalizing crime (except “crimes” against and by government).

*Rule by executive order.

*Free college for everyone, particularly immigrants.

*Federal control of education at all levels.

*Mandating equity—equality of outcomes—rather than equality of opportunity.

And the list goes on and on. Consider her views on the criminal justice system from The Free Beacon:

The elimination of cash bail and court-ordered fines are just two ways Vice President Kamala Harris wants to ‘transform the criminal justice system" and "end mass incarceration," according to a memo from her failed 2020 presidential campaign.

D/s/cs make their own reality and try to force everyone else to live in it:

"It is long past time to re-envision public safety by strengthening and supporting our communities and drastically limiting the number of people we expose to our criminal justice system," the memo reads. "As president, Kamala will fundamentally transform how we approach public safety."

Real reality teaches us when criminals, particularly violent criminals are in jail, they aren’t harming the innocent.

Harris would, among other transformations, eliminate cash bail, decriminalize drugs, abolish mandatory minimum sentencing, automatically expunge felony convictions after a short time, shortening probation and parole terms, and no charges for “students” who commit crimes on college campuses. She’d outlaw solitary confinement and the death penalty, and of course, impose DEI on the system. And, of course, she’d hamstring the police—those few that remain--in any way possible. She’s said the idea that more police on the streets means less crime is false.

The ”past” view Harris so despises, is the opposite of her view of America’s future. It’s an America where merit and personal responsibility, one’s character and acts rather than their membership in any racial or gender group, matters. It’s an America where the Constitution actually is the supreme law of the land, and equality of opportunity—our representative republic--rather than equality of outcome—socialist/communist failure—reigns. It’s a future America based on the past America, a people who built the most generous, equal, prosperous and free society ever to exist.

That’s what Kamala Harris, the most leftist senator, to the left of Bernie Sanders, wants to fundamentally transform into a Marxist nightmare. That’s progress.

