Don’t be fooled by Kamala’s pro-Israel platitudes. She is pro-Iran and pro-Hamas.

If you’re a pro-American conservative, there are dozens of reasons to find Kamala Harris concerning, from borders to defunding the police to climate change to her DEI obsessions and so much more. And if you’re also a pro-Israel conservative, you must be very wary of her stance toward Israel.

Despite an apparently full-throated condemnation of the pro-Hamas protesters in D.C. the other day and her statement about supporting Israel after meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu (aka Bibi), Kamala is consistently hostile to Israel and supportive of Iran, which controls Hamas. This is clear from Kamala’s long history of actions and statements regarding Iran, Islam, and Israel.

In December 2015, Islamic terrorists shot to death 16 people and wounded another 24 others in San Bernardino, California. At the time, Kamala was California Attorney’s General.

Six months later, in July 2016, Kamala gave a speech to the Islamic Center of Southern California. During the speech, she explained that the phrases “radical Islamic terrorism” and “illegal alien” should both be abolished because they are untrue:

🚨REVEALED: FAR-LEFT KAMALA'S SYMPATHY FOR TERRORISTS🚨



Speaking to the Islamic Center of Southern California, Kamala Harris says the term "radical Islamic terrorism" should be abolished.



Harris is affiliated with NIAC, a pro-Khamenei lobby group for the Islamic Republic. pic.twitter.com/pnIcI2pMKl — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) July 26, 2024

Fast forward to January 8, 2020, when Kamala Harris joined with Bernie Sanders to introduce the No War Against Iran Act which sought to insulate Iran from anything other than a U.S. defensive military strike. The timing matters because this occurred only five days after Donald Trump ordered a successful military strike against Qasem Soleimani, who’d waged a terrorist war against the U.S. on behalf of Iran for decades. (Notably, Iran has considered itself in a hot war against the U.S. since 1979.)

Then there was Volodymyr Zelensky's December 2022 speech before Congress. Not only did Kamala, as the Vice President of the United States, preside over that appearance, but she also proudly unfurled a Ukrainian flag in the United States Capitol:

Six months after the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, when Israel was winning against its genocidal enemy, Kamala, the military tactician, having “studied the maps,” warned Israel away from attacking Hamas’s stronghold of Rafah because only in that way could Israel protect an enemy civilian population (a population, notably that strongly supports Hamas). In fact, Israel successfully attacked Rafah and spared the civilian population because that’s the type of military it is. Kamala clearly wanted to protect Hamas from a military defeat:

KAMALA HARRIS warns against an Israeli offensive in Rafah: "I have studied the maps."



She is then unable to articulate anything substantive beyond her left-wing talking points. pic.twitter.com/XBDhkU2XG3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 24, 2024

Then, on June 9, 2024, Kamala mourned the people killed in April when Israel rescued four of its hostages. The people killed—the ones she mourned—were Hamas militants and their civilian accomplices who had taken the hostages and were acting as their prison guards:

Kamala Harris Slams Israeli Hostage Rescue



While speaking to a crowd in Detroit, the Vice President said she mourns the Palestinians killed in the hostage rescue mission.https://t.co/O9j7vydagG — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) June 9, 2024

Since Kamala announced her candidacy, most members of the openly antisemitic “Squad” have enthusiastically endorsed Kamala, reminding us that some people can be judged by the company they keep.

UPDATE



So far VP Harris has received the endorsement of 7 out of the 9 squad members.



Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN)

Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley)

Delia Ramirez (@DeliaRamirezIL)

Greg Casar (@GregCasar)

Summer Lee (@SummerForPA)

Cori Bush (@CoriBush)

Jamaal Bowman… pic.twitter.com/f7NT9akORn — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 21, 2024

It’s not just non-Jewish antisemites who are backing Kamala. Since October 7, 2023, Kamala’s ostensibly Jewish stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, whose father, Doug Emhoff, is dragged out in public whenever Kamala needs a Jewish beard, has raised $8 million for Gaza. In the same vein, radically leftist anti-Israel groups also enthusiastically support Kamala:

Radical anti-Israel groups J Street and IfNotNow have endorsed Kamala Harris. Now all she needs is JVP's endorsement. https://t.co/NCAAwtrupQ — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) July 22, 2024

All the above leads us to Bibi’s visit to Washington, D.C., and Kamala’s myriad responses to that visit.

When Bibi arrived in D.C., even though he is the leader of an allied nation, Kamala wasn’t at the airport to greet him, nor was anyone else from the administration:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has arrived in the United States.



Neither President Biden, Vice President Harris, nor Secretary of State Blinken were present to welcome him.



pic.twitter.com/rIsb2wrhAf — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) July 22, 2024

After Hamas arrived, pro-Hamas activists proudly released maggots, crickets, and mealworms in the Watergate Hotel, where Bibi was staying. There is no word that any were arrested:

On July 24, when Bibi spoke to Congress, Kamala was nowhere to be seen. She boycotted the event to speak to a sorority group. This stands in stark contrast to her welcome to Zelensky.

Also on July 24, pro-Hamas protestors in D.C. took down the American flags at Union Station and burned them, raised Palestinian flags in their place, vandalized the Columbus Fountain and Bell, shouted “Allahu Akbar,” and attacked police officers. The few arrested were released without charges. Compare this with the Feds’ response to the J6 protesters, where grannies who walked between the ropes in the Capitol after the police held the doors open for them were hunted down and sentenced to years in prison.

Twenty-four hours later, Kamala’s office issued a statement “for immediate release,” in which she condemned people associated with Hamas and castigated it for its vows to “annihilate” Israel and “kill Jews.” She also condemned burning the American flag, as well as supporting peaceful protest. Notably, Kamala did not call for arrests and prosecutions and seemed unfazed by the vandalism of other monuments or the attacks on the police:

Read my full statement on the protests in Washington, D.C. yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zJpZvdQDt9 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 25, 2024

As Kamala intended, pro-Israel Democrat-voting Jews were placated (which I know from the Jewish Facebook page to which I belong).

Then, Kamala had an almost clandestine meeting with Bibi without any photo ops (which would upset the Democrat base). She emerged to make a short statement, which this tweet accurately breaks down:

Respectfully, I think people who perceive this speech to be "pro-Israel" need to reevaluate their standards.



Kamala Harris expresses what should be the absolute bare minimum we expect from a presidential candidate—condemning Hamas and supporting Israel's right to defend itself.… pic.twitter.com/RJQlCQQy91 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) July 26, 2024

Briefly, Kamala gives lip service to Israel’s right to defend itself. However, the reality is seen in the snippet MSNBC released to placate its base lest it be misled by the pro-Israel platitudes. That snippet has the practical nub of Kamala’s position, which is to demand a ceasefire that will allow Hamas to live to fight another day.

(By the way, do you notice that, despite Biden claiming he’s still president, he clearly isn’t? Kamala is, without benefit of the 25th Amendment.)

And if all the above doesn’t tell you that, no matter her occasional pro-Israel lip service, Kamala is all-in on Hamas, chew on the fact that, if she gets into the White House, she’ll replace Antony Blinken, who can barely bring himself to support Israel against the world’s antisemites (despite his stepfather’s suffering at Nazi hands). Kamala’s choice is Philip Gordon, a pro-Iranian activist:

Breaking



Kamala Harris Intends to replace Antony Blinken with Philip Gordon, an ally of Ben Rhodes and a far-left activist who worked with the pro-Islamic Republic/Khamenei lobby NIAC. Moreover, Harris' foreign policy is expected to become exceedingly more harsh toward Israel.… pic.twitter.com/m5qMyhWU0s — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) July 23, 2024

If Kamala wins the White House, she will be the greatest existential threat Israel has ever faced from America, even more than Obama. That’s because the left’s openly antisemitic animus toward Israel has shifted the Overton window, leaving more room for Kamala to support Iran and its terrorist satellites, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

Image: X screen grab.