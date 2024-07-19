Toning down the rhetoric solves nothing

There was nothing surprising about the assassination attempt against Donald Trump. To watch the scene play out in real time, it was possible to be struck by feelings of sadness or nausea. Certainly, those in attendance at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania will be dealing with the shellshock for the foreseeable future, and the loved ones of Corey Comperatore, the firefighter who died shielding his family from danger, will never be the same. All this grief weighs heavily on the soul of America, but is it unexpected? No. The events that unfolded over this past weekend seemed the predictable result of a fracturing country.

In the aftermath of 9/11, America came together for a moment to remember that we are all compatriots. Whatever petty disagreements taking place at the time were set aside as the job of sifting the debris was thrust upon us. I have often wondered if that would be the case today. If America were attacked, I suspect that instead of fostering unity, it would only serve to drive a wedge further between the people. There would be those who might think that America deserved her ill-fortune for some perceived idea of collective guilt over historical injustices and others that would blame a lack of patriotism that left citizens vulnerable in the face of aggression. There would be pejoratives and accusations slung back-and-forth and the rubble would remain in the streets.

How did this happen? It is impossible to say with conviction that there is only one answer. It was probably a culmination of factors that led us to this pathetic moment in time. A glorification of shooters in the post-Columbine world. The rise of social media that algorithmically pushed people to more extreme views on the right and left. Perhaps it is the decline in religious adherence that used to place Democrats and Republicans side-by-side in the pews at least once a week. Whatever the root causes, it is clear that the fissures that have always run through the country have grown into ugly jagged craters.

No doubt we will see calls to turn down the rhetoric, as though it is the words that are the problem and not the violence itself. This is a well-intentioned and ultimately futile endeavor. Words are simply there to communicate thoughts and intentions. That is all they do. Changing the words does nothing to change the feelings behind them, and it is the feelings that are the problem. People now look across the political aisle and no longer see their fellow citizens, they see immoral people bent on the destruction of the county. They see enemies. Unless that changes, the unfortunate fact is that only more violence will follow.

Throughout history there have been countless existential battles against foes that wish to destroy Western Civilization. The wars against fascism and communism in the twentieth century being the most obvious examples. Can anyone in America today say that what they face from their political opposition matches those threats? Do any politicians truly believe that “democracy is on the ballet” or that this could be the last election ever held? Of the 350 million Americans alive today, my guess is that barely a fraction of percent believes such a thing to be true, yet it seems to be all we hear from the media, and it only takes one person to shoot at a president.

There is no obvious solution to the problem at hand. The polarization of society along ideological lines will no doubt continue but recognizing it as a problem would be a nice place to start. Understanding that having people who differ on tax policy, immigration, or abortion is not a threat to our way of life, but part of a healthy republic where ideas are tested through the democratic pressure cooker. At the same time recognizing that anyone who excuses or justifies violence to achieve a political end should be stigmatized and excised from polite society is a must. Debating with those whom you disagree with is wonderful. The ability to voice your opinions and reject convention is one of the most fundamental freedoms we hold dear. Even the occasional barb now and then can be forgiven, but it is important to remember the most fundamental fact that we are all Americans and beyond that we are all humans.

Image created by Andrea Widburg.