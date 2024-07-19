Historic global internet failure and Iron Dome failure, back-to-back following Trump speech at RNC

The past few days have been nothing short of tumultuous. First, the world witnessed an unprecedented global internet failure. Then, in rapid succession, Israel’s Iron Dome experienced a deadly failure as a drone attack from Yemen slipped through, killing one and injuring 10, in Israel, marking the first deadly Houthi attack on Israeli soil. All this happened within 24 hours of former President Donald Trump’s clarion call for an Iron Dome to protect the United States in his RNC convention speech. Coincidence? I think not. Someone is trying to demoralize our past and future president.

Let’s examine the timing. Trump delivered a powerful speech, waging a verbal war against cartels and terrorist nations like Iran, promising a fortified America if given a second term. Within a day, the world experiences a massive internet outage, followed by a breach in one of the most sophisticated defense systems, the Iron Dome. Are these just random events, or is there a more sinister message being sent to the world?

There is a growing suspicion that dark elements behind the scenes are already working to undermine a potential second term for Trump. These events serve as a stark reminder that the battle for America’s future is already underway. The cyber-attacks and defense breaches sound like a warning shot, possibly indicating that formidable forces are prepared to wage a silent, yet devastating war against Trump’s vision for a stronger, more secure America.

Trump’s address was a direct challenge to powerful adversaries: drug cartels that poison our youth, and terrorist regimes that seek to destroy our way of life. His promise to build an American Iron Dome was a bold declaration of intent to safeguard the nation. However, the recent breaches demonstrate that our enemies are not idly waiting. They are actively testing our defenses, probing for weaknesses, and sending a clear message: they will not back down easily.

The Iron Dome’s failure is particularly alarming. Israel, a nation perpetually on the brink of conflict, relies heavily on this defense system. If such a robust shield can be penetrated, it raises serious questions about our own vulnerabilities. Trump’s vision of an impenetrable defense might be more challenging to realize than anticipated, especially with enemies who have already infiltrated our borders.

The reality is, America is already under attack. Sleeper cells of terrorists, embedded on U.S. soil, are likely being activated as we speak. These operatives are just waiting for the right moment to strike, and the recent events might just be the beginning. The global internet failure and the Iron Dome breach could be seen as a prelude to more coordinated attacks aimed at destabilizing the nation.

The world sees Trump as the probable victor in the upcoming election. This perception alone is enough to trigger preemptive actions from our adversaries. They are ramping up their war against the U.S., anticipating a tougher stance on security and foreign policy. The battle for America’s future is not just about ballots and campaigns; it is about safeguarding the nation from threats that are becoming increasingly bold and sophisticated.

In conclusion, the recent global internet failure and the Iron Dome breach are more than just isolated incidents. They are likely interconnected events, signaling the beginning of a covert war against Trump’s vision for America. As we move closer to the 2024 election, it is imperative that we recognize the magnitude of the threats we face. The war for America’s future has already begun, and it is up to us to stand vigilant, prepared to defend our nation from enemies, both foreign and domestic.

Jerry McGlothlin is a seasoned political commentator and CEO of Special Guests Publicity. He is known for his insightful analysis and strong opinions on contemporary political issues.

Image: Public domain.