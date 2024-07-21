Secret Service follies or something more sinister?

The Democrat party -- and their human remoras in the lamestream media — crank out hoaxes as if from an industrial-strength Pez dispenser.

There is literally nothing they won’t do, as they have no shame. They have jumped the shark so often lately, the Discovery Channel is rumored to be dedicating an entire months programming to them.

A man with explosives, a detonator, laptop-- carrying a backpack, rangefinder, and AR-15 rifle -- was able to survey the Butler, Pennsylvania site of a Trump rally with a drone hours before he climbed up on a rooftop and fired shots at Trump.

The 20-year-old had no significant presence on social media, and registered as a Republican not long before trying to assassinate Trump. Bizarre.

Oh, and according to reports, he had several encrypted offshore bank accounts.

Odd.

The Secret Service agents on hand to protect Trump -- at least the ones that weren’t siphoned off to protect Jill Biden, who was, coincidentally, speaking at a nearby event at roughly the same time -- ceded control of the aforementioned rooftop/building in question to local law enforcement, despite the fact that it had perfect site lines and was within 150 yards of where Trump spoke.

Weird.

And the local law enforcement types told the Secret Service that they didn’t have enough resources to cover said rooftop/building. And the Secret Service subsequently ignored that fairly relevant bit of information. In any case, the head of the Service, the now-infamous and unapologetic Ms. Kimberly Cheatle, said the very gently sloping roof was too dangerous to place her agents on. Even though snipers were placed on another nearby roof of steeper grade. Call me a skeptic, but that sounds kinda fishy to me.

Long before Trump was shot and a rallygoer killed, attendees were vigorously pointing to the roof and yelling that there was a man with a gun on it. To no apparent avail. Turns out, law enforcement had identified Crooks as a person of interest at the rally 62 minutes before the gunman fired, and still let Trump take the stage.

After the fact, the FBI immediately asserted that, while it couldn’t open the assassin’s phone, somehow knew he acted alone.

Strange.

They were equally quick to note that they identified him by DNA, even though he had no prior criminal record.

Hmm.

Wouldn’t it be more likely that they would identify him by his license plates, registration or next of kin?

And now none of the people responsible for the near catastrophic debacle will talk about it, no matter how hard pressed. The whole affair seems unbelievable.

Because it is.

