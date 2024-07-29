Remaking Kamala

The remake of Kamala and the lies it will take are as difficult as a high wire walker's ability to balance. That said, I also believe we have a lot of uneducated black voters who remain enslaved to the Democrat Party and we also have a lot of angry disaffected black voters who now have a chance to get their "pound of flesh" because they are aggrieved at the way they, and their forefathers, have been treated despite the justified and amazing progress they have made.



The growing hatred of "whitey" is not something Martin Luther King, Jr. sought nor contemplated when he made his "I have a dream" speech. In fact it is the antithesis of what he foresaw, wanted, and predicted. Why? Because he was an optimist who believed in God and we should be judged by our character, not our color.



Though he was a brilliant orator, a positive force, he failed, perhaps, to realize some of his people, as with all people, hold grudges and cannot/will not let go.



In the case of my people, I believe Jews would rather argue than solve problems. As Einstein told us, even the brightest have the ability to be the most stupid and thus lose opportunities that seldom come around, and, when missed, can allow untold tragedy to occur.



I believe we are at that tragic tipping point and can lose our republic if Kamala Rock is elected. She represents Biden's revenge.



No president possesses, is endowed with, everything we seek because we elect humans, and Democrats cannot even define what/who a woman is.



That said, I believe Trump blew an opportunity in his last 30 minutes of his "convention" speech.



Trump would be wiser to take the empathetic advantage presented by the effort to kill him (more about that later.) and take Rev. Franklin Graham's advice and stop his vulgarity, spend more time explaining how he will correct the issues he believes afflict our republic.



We already have four years of Trump accomplishments that were extraordinary and against amazing odds to destroy his administration, as well as jail his associates. Radical, hateful Democrats also directed their efforts at jailing Trump, ruining his wealth, and smearing his family, while inflicting him with unconstitutional law suits presided over by a demonic judge.



No president has ever endured what Trump has and remain in good spirits and proves he is one tough businessman who can think outside the box.



As for the assassination attempt: it would not shock me if Biden arranged to have the FBI act as they did because I have such distrust of our government and Biden said we deserved to see Trump dead.



Also, why did Christopher Wray claim that Trump was not injured by a bullet but some type of shrapnel and then have to backtrack?



It is Trump's election to lose once the "honeymoon" with Kamala Rock has passed, she proves her total incompetence, and returns to her pathetic status as a "San Fran liberal" whom our dangerous adversaries cannot wait to challenge.



America is in the most desperate position I have witnessed in my adult life, thanks to Obama/Biden and the untrustworthy social/mass media that are willing to lie on behalf of radical Democrats who have politicized politics and are neo-Marxists and Communists at heart.

