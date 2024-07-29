Anybody paying attention to what just happened in Israel?

I get news items in my email from the New York Times and the Washington Post every day, giving updates and headlines but I didn't see information about a mass killing yesterday in Israel. I also didn't see this information at the top of Drudge or Yahoo! News.

Clearly, this kind of news didn't help them in their efforts to elect Kamala Harris and to continue the Biden-era world disasters.

Iranian terrorists targeted and killed several children yesterday.

I guess they were disposable. I also haven't heard a word about those children from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, or their spokesman, John Kirby, yet.

Trump kept the price of oil throughout his four years low and that essentially kept Iran and Russia in check. Trump got the Abraham peace accords and Obama, Biden and their team of useful idiots let that go by the boards and essentially built up the finances of Iran, which pledges death to Israel and death to America. Europe also helps Iran. High oil prices also fund Russian killing in Ukraine.

Trump worked to cut off the gas pipeline from Russia to Germany and warned Germany not to rely on Russia for their energy. He was laughed at.

Russia did not attack Ukraine while Trump was in office but they have twice while Obama and Biden have been in office.

And whom does the media cheer as being great on foreign policy and having adults in the room? Obama, Biden, and Harris. Not Trump who kept the world relatively peaceful.

Most of the media is working as hard as they can to hide the Biden and Harris record and policies from the public.

And here is some history that the people that the media is campaigning for didn't learn:

The U.S. is not free because they caved to the tyrants from Britain. The patriots defeated the loyalists

The Civil War and slavery didn't end because the North appeased the South. They defeated them.

World War II did not end because a peace agreement was signed at a table. Japan and Hitler were obliterated.

The Soviet Union did not collapse because President Reagan appeased them. He essentially scared them to death and bankrupted them.

Until the idiots in the Democrat party, including the campaign workers posing as journalists, understand that the existential threat to the world are terrorists and tyrants with weapons, and not a computer generated climate forecast, we are in trouble.

I thought the media would be embarrassed by now about all their lies about Russian collusion or covering up the laptop and Biden family corruption but I was wrong. They are congenital liars, just like Biden, Obama, and Harris.

Now they are working tremendously hard to hide Kamala's pure incompetence, especially as border czar. They can't let the public see the truth as they actively interfere in the election as they pretend to care about democracy.