Project 2025: The videos that refute the leftist lies

Whenever confronted by the truth, leftists will always fall back on their one true talent; lying through their teeth.

Consider the contrast: While President Trump has shown he’s an exceptional leader, the “Democrats” are down to the level of demonizing his movement by bringing up Project 2025. What it shows is that they have nothing to offer the country but lies, projection, and fear.

They have all decided – as one – to demonize Project 2025, the plans to shrink the size of our behemoth bureaucratic state.

To refute their abject lies and projections, it's best to turn to facts.

This is why I have sourced several videos that explain the project they demonize, with links to the forward and the plan itself.

The first video is from a few weeks ago, featuring conservative women who have read the document and liked what they’ve seen.

Then we have an interview with Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation on the Glenn Beck program: The ONLY Thing the Left Gets Right About "Project 2025". Most importantly, they run through and quickly refute a lot of the usual lies from the left on the issue:

Of course, if you want, you can learn about the plan yourself, you will note that the far left is doing everything it can to demonize the subject without actually explaining or teaching anyone about the issue. That's because they want to keep people in the dark and rule by fear.

This is a short excerpt of the forward of the supposedly ‘fascist’ plan:

1. Restore the family as the centerpiece of American life and protect our children.

2. Dismantle the administrative state and return self-governance to the American people.

3. Defend our nation’s sovereignty, borders, and bounty against global threats.

4. Secure our God-given individual rights to live freely — what our Constitution calls “the Blessings of Liberty.”

What makes these four pieces of the conservative promise so valuable to the next President is that they cut through superficial distractions and focus on the moral and foundational challenges America faces in this moment of history. This was one of the secrets of conservatives’ success in the Reagan Era, one our generation should emulate.

This is what the head of the intellectuals over on ‘The View’ refers to as ‘fascism.’

For reference, this is the most accurate definition of fascism:

As an economic system, fascism is socialism with a capitalist veneer.

If there ever was a ‘You Keep Using That Word, I Do Not Think It Means What You Think It Means’ moment, that would be it. Leftists tend to define fascism as anything the pro-freedom right happens to be doing at the moment.

The big problem for them is that reducing the size of government, dismantling the administrative state, and restoring our fundamental freedoms is the exact opposite of ‘fascism,’ but being absolutely wrong has never stopped them from fomenting falsehoods and repeating a lie.

It’s axiomatic that the only way to defend from an ambush is to attack it directly. That is the operating philosophy here, going directly after the lies instead of denying them. Because if you’ve noted the coverage the past couple of weeks, the fascist far-left is unrelenting in this regard. And they keep on repeating the same tired old talking points – ad nauseam.

It's a good bet that they know they are losing and they are on the wrong side of history. They also know that the pro-freedom right will start from day one by reversing their insanity and their tyranny. Double-standard “Democrats” are perfectly fine with upending everything when they take over, but go into spasmodic fits if we try to implement what the voters want. So, for them, this distraction has a dual purpose – it deflects attention away from their disastrous policies, while it may have a chance at blunting any changes to what they set in place.

It's time to gear up and refute their lies, no matter what they are and who they run. It’s time to relegate their socialist national agenda to the ash heap of history, we have a civilization to save.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Screen shot from Pop & Politics video, via YouTube