Chicago’s mayor blames Richard Nixon for the city’s gun violence

Chicago’s far-left leader, Mayor Brandon Johnson, recently suggested that President Richard Nixon was to blame for the Windy City’s massive and pervasive gun violence problem.

Well, Democrats specialize in blaming others for the very problems their policies create. In fact, (titular) President Joe Biden blames former President Trump for virtually everything.

But Nixon? He passed away more than 30 years ago!

The Mayor’s preposterous statement was spawned in part by the more than 100 people who were killed or wounded in shootings in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend alone.

Johnson stated: "Black death has been unfortunately accepted in this country for a very long time. We had a chance 60 years ago to get at the root causes. And people mocked President Johnson, and we ended up with Richard Nixon. I'm going to work hard every day to transform this city. That's what it takes to build a better, stronger, safer Chicago."

Now tell us the one about the three bears.

If Black death is accepted by anyone in this country, it is by the (mostly Black) perpetrators … and the Democrat party.

Note to B.J.: Johnson was a racist, Nixon was not. Nor did he have anything to do with the number of homicides in Chicago.

The mayor’s vague statement about what it takes to “build a better, stronger, safer Chicago” sounds much like Biden’s “Build Back Better” trope. How is that slogan working out for us?

The only way to significantly reduce the murder rate in Chicago, whether by firearm, knife, baseball bat, or candlestick, is to institute policies that will help foster intact families and a greater chance for a successful and fulfilling life.

Blaming Richard Nixon, who was never an Illinois pol and even reputedly got the 1960 election stolen from him by that city, hasn’t been president for half a century. Brandon's statement is delusional in the extreme. But then, being delusional is a hallmark of today’s Democrats.

What’s next, will Detroit’s mayor blame his city’s crime on Dwight Eisenhower? Will California Gov. Gavin Newsom blame his state’s homeless crisis on Herbert Hoover? Will he blame its rampant crime on Calvin Coolidge? Perhaps Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will blame the population exodus afflicting his state on Warren G. Harding or William Howard Taft. Chester A. Arthur? Surely other lefties will join in the blame game and find some way to blame him, too.

The way things are going today, the more unhinged the better, right? I can see New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez blaming his legal troubles on William McKinley. Or Whoopi Goldberg blaming a yeast infection on Rutherford B. Hayes.

I’m sure readers can come up with more possibilities.

After all, nothing is too crazy anymore.

Image: Picryl // public domain