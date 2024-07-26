Not every phrase means exactly what it sounds like...

Democrat and RINO politicians have been calling Donald Trump a threat to “our democracy” for quite some time now. It wasn’t until a few days ago, that I finally realized what they really mean.

Unlike the "Affordable Care Act," "our democracy" is technically the truth. I say technically because their definition is not the same as the average American. For the average American, the phrase “our democracy” means the system of elections we use to determine who gets to put their hands on the levers of power. Ideally, we the people call the shots. We pick our representatives, and they get to control the ship of state for a time.

At least, that is how it is supposed to be.

Trump’s presidency really opened my eyes as to how the country really runs. We get to vote for politicians, who are placeholders, they get to be the face of our government, but the business of administering, running the government, and deciding policy falls upon the bureaucratic class.

I’ve never seen a president before with such good policy ideas be undermined by the bureaucrats whose job it was to implement the policies of their boss. “They” (the bureaucratic class) keep their hands on the levers of power no matter who gets elected. “They” get to make policy decisions and enact regulations, regardless of who gets elected. “They” have a pretty sweet deal. It doesn’t matter how bad they mess things up, the elected politicians take all the flack. “They” administer the voting process, tally the results, announce the winners, and somehow things always work out best for the bureaucratic class.

This class has been running our country for so long, that they’ve forgotten whose country it really is. They’ve had their hands on power for so long, they think this country is theirs, and the system as it currently stands is “their democracy.” When they say “our democracy” they really mean “their democracy” -- as in the bureaucratic class’s, not ours as in America’s. So, when a Democrat or RINO politician says, “our democracy”, they are letting you know who they represent. They like the system as it is and enjoy all the perks of large cash donations, parties, islands full of minors to exploit, easy reelection, etc.

Donald Trump’s promise to turn the power back over to the people is a direct threat to their lavish and powerful lifestyle. Thus the threat to “our democracy.” This is how Democrats and RINOs can repeat this phrase ad nauseum with a straight face. They aren’t lying, just using ambiguous pronouns. This deceptive language may or may not be by design. This ambiguity allows the NeverTrumpers to hear that Trump will end elections and set himself up as a dictator. They still trust the Deep State.

Suffice to say, I do have hope for the future. The recent Supreme Court decision weakening the Chevron doctrine is a step in the right direction of prying the bureaucratic class’s hands off the levers of power. If Trump gets into power again, I hope to see further weakening of the bureaucratic class, provided Pres. Trump doesn’t fill his cabinet and advisors with plants from the bureaucratic class, like his first term. That remains to be seen.

