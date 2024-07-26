Harris: Burning the flag is wrong

Further proof -- not that it was needed -- that U.S. presidential wannabe and current Vice President Kamala Harris (D) is a slo-o-o-w learner -- at best -- is her delayed, mockingly weak condemnation of the large-scale riots that engulfed Washington DC's Union Station and surrounding areas by terrorist lovers and their sympathizers in reaction to the appearance and vigorous speech to the U.S. Congress by Israel's prime minister Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu.

Harris -- or more likely her obedient, U.S.-funded lackeys -- whined

Yesterday, at Union Station in Washington, D.C. we saw despicable acts by unpatriotic protestors and dangerous hate-fueled rhetoric.



I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews. Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric is abhorrent and we must not tolerate it in our nation.



I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in that way.



I support the right to peacefully protest, but let’s be clear: Antisemitism, hate and violence of any kind have no place in our nation.

Burped out nearly 24 hours after thousands of pro-Hamas rioters once again repeatedly seriously vandalized U.S. property, reinforced their well-publicized goal of replacing American freedoms with Muslim "Palestinian" domination as they burned American flags while waving "Palestinian" ones and vomiting destructive lies, Harris's condemnation is further demonstration of her hollowness and her sympathies with the destroyers. The haters.

More frightening is her – perceived -- need of them for her to reach her goal as President of the United States of America.

Once again, we have been warned.

Are we listening?

Image: Jennifer Parr