Martyr, no

Following the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump, on Anderson Cooper’s show, David Axelrod lamented that Donald Trump would be greeted at the RNC Convention (starting this week) as a martyr.

To this I say, no! Emphatically.

Donald Trump will be greeted as a warrior general.

There’s a story of folklore surrounding George Washington at the Battle of Monongahela on July 9th, 1755, in the French and Indian War, summarized below:

The Indians were given very specific instructions — shoot the officers first and anyone on a horse. While officers and men around him were being shot down, Washington rode forward to take command of the remaining forces. During the battle, he had two horses shot out from under him…. Of the 86 officers, 26 were killed and 37 wounded. The mounted officers fared even worse, Washington was the only survivor.

Washington reportedly wrote the following words to his family post-battle:

‘But, by the all-powerful dispensations of Providence, I have been protected beyond all human probability or expectation; for I had four bullets through my coat, and two horses shot under me, yet escaped unhurt, although death was leveling my companions on every side of me!’

This chronicle of events is corroborated by the Mount Vernon non-profit organization.

And, here’s this alleged account, from an Indian chief who had warred against Washingont on that fateful day:

‘I am a chief and ruler over my tribes. My influence extends to the waters of the great lakes and to the far blue mountains. . It was on the day when the white man’s blood mixed with the streams of our forest that I first beheld this chief [Washington]. I called to my young men and said, mark yon tall and daring warrior? He is not of the red-coat tribe--he hath an Indian’s wisdom, and his warriors fight as we do--himself is alone exposed. Quick, let your aim be certain, and he dies. Our rifles were leveled, rifles which, but for you, knew not how to miss–‘twas all in vain, a power mightier far than we, shielded you. Seeing you were under the special guardship of the Great Spirit, we immediately ceased to fire at you. . The Great Spirit protects that man [pointing at Washington], and guides his destinies--he will become the chief of nations, and a people yet unborn will hail him as the founder of a mighty empire. I am come to pay homage to the man who is the particular favorite of Heaven, and who can never die in battle.’

It has been reported that a bullet grazed President Trump’s ear, as he was providentially turning to view a monitor. I’ve seen other reports that showed what looked like a bullet-hole in his jacket, though this is unconfirmed.

As others have written, the character of a man is exposed when he is tested. Donald Trump has seen many battles since he rode down that golden escalator. Mere men would have hung it all up and returned to his lovely wife, his children, grandchildren, his business empire, and his golf courses. No battle is/was more testing than taking a bullet for his love of country.

Donald Trump raised his fist and told his followers to fight! If he’s willing to get back on his horse, ride out front and take the barrage of flak, we owe it to him to help him secure victory — for God and Country.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.