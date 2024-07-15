DEI and the shooting

The deranged leftist goons who are excoriating the shooter for missing are evil but not wrong; at 150 yards, it’s a relatively easy shot that any number of amateurs and deer hunters could hit.

Which is why it is outrageous beyond words that the security detail failed to prevent the shooter from getting into position at what has to be described as point-blank range. We naive citizens somehow assumed that every rooftop, telephone pole, open window and tree within a 1,000 yard radius would have been surveilled by a hundred drones and a hundred men. Putin, Xi, and the mullahs know now that they can easily get their (professional this time) assets within turkey-shoot distance with Barrett 50-cals.

Heads need to roll. And the FBI is not the right agency to head up the investigation.



The wives and daughters of men who are denied employment for which they are more qualified than the women who are hired in their place under DEI policies, do not benefit from DEI.

Black heart attack patients do not benefit from having a black cardiologist who is less qualified that one who happens to be white.

LGBTQ+ airline passengers do not benefit from having LGBTQ+ engineers, pilots and air traffic controllers servicing, flying guiding their planes, if these were artificially promoted ahead of non-LGBTQ+ candidates under DEI.

In other words, DEI hurts members of the target beneficiary demographics as much as it hurts the deplorable white, Christian, heterosexual males that are targeted for suppression.

One standard, no preference or prejudice.

DEI kills. It’s time for DEI to DIE.

Image: Quinn Dombrowski