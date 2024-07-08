Like Bidenflation? Now comes Bidenrecession

Having done what Democrats do, which is spend taxpayer cash, it looks like the piper is coming for payment.

Via Instapundit, Fortune magazine's Jason Ma reports that a key indicator for recession appears to be activating.

The U.S. unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1% in June from 4% in the prior month, nearly triggering a reliable recession indicator. While unemployment is still historically low, its rate of increase could be a sign of deteriorating economic conditions. That’s where the so-called Sahm Rule comes in. It says that when the three-month moving average of the jobless rate rises by at least a half-percentage point from its low during the previous 12 months, then a recession has started. This rule would have signaled every recession since 1970. Based on the latest unemployment figures from the Labor Department’s monthly report on Friday, the gap between the two has expanded to 0.43 in June from 0.37 in May. It’s now at the highest level since March 2021, when the economy was still recovering from the pandemic-induced crash. The creator of the rule, Claudia Sahm, was an economist at the Federal Reserve and is now chief economist at New Century Advisors. She has previously explained that even from low levels a rising unemployment rate can set off a negative feedback loop that leads to a recession.

The unemployment rate is different from the U.S. Employment Report's main number, which indicates the numbers of jobs created.

Unemployment has moved up to 4.1% at the last reading and is sufficiently high that it comes close to matching the numbers that normally are seen as a recession starts.

They didn't try to fudge that one, because most of the time, they are looking for a public relations boost from the more talked-about Employment Report, which is often revised downward after getting a market boost.

Instapundit's Stephen Green, who knows markets, observed how the sleight of hand worked this time the jobs report here:

Previously: Payrolls Rise 206K After Huge Downward Revisions As Unemployment Rate Jumps To Three Year High. “In keeping with the BLS’ other favorite gimmick of representing part-time jobs growth as the primary driver of the US labor market, in June, the number of part-time workers rose 50K to 28.1 million while full-time workers dropped by 28K. This means that since June 2023, the US has added 1.8 million part-time jobs and lost 1.6 million full-time jobs.”

They swapped out full-time jobs for part-time jobs (to avoid paying benefits?) and got a few extra part-time jobs owing to the reduced hours, and then called it job gains.

That's not what normal people think of as job gains.

As for the unemployment rate, they must have thought nobody paid attention to it, but it's worse.

Now we have unemployment ticking up to 4.1%, yet Bidenflation looks no different at the grocery or gas station.

Joe Biden is bringing back the '70s.

The economist that Ma cited was cautious about her indicator, understanding that fewer employed people means smaller markets and less economic activity, but did not seem to make the connection between federal overspending and the phenomenon of disappearing jobs.

However, economics professor Steve Hanke at Johns Hopkins University has outlined that problem, from a piece on the matter published in December in National Review:

First the Fed prints, then it slams on the brakes and stops printing. The official inflation rate goes down to zero or something like it, but the earlier inflation is left in place for consumers to continue to 'enjoy.'

Inflation eats into their paychecks and then they don't have money to spend in the economy, which leads to less economy, and fewer jobs, making the unemployment rate go up, meaning, some workers won't even have a paycheck to watch shrivel.

Sound like a great economy? Sound like something that can be fixed by a senile president who doesn't know where he's at or what day it is? Just as LBJ's Great Society spendathon and Vietnam war spending triggered the 1970s, Biden's stimulus packages and Democrats' overspending on COVID are triggering the current recession.

Pity this country if that guy manages to rig himself into another presidential victory this November.

