Biden officially announces that he’s not going anywhere

Joe Biden has just announced that he’s not going anywhere and that the Democrat party needs to get over it and embrace his candidacy. Do not expect Democrats to take looming defeat lying down. They will use fair means or foul (mostly foul, one suspects) to maintain their grip on power.

This morning, Biden published his I'm in it to win it letter to the Democrat party:

This morning, I sent a letter to my fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill. In it, I shared my thoughts about this moment in our campaign.



It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ABtAaJrr0n — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 8, 2024

If you’re having difficulty reading that, here are some key phrases. The announcement opens by saying, “I want you know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump.”

There’s then a lot of waffle about talking to others in the party and acknowledging that people are worried, along with some “thank you so much for caring” language.

None of that matters, though. According to Joe, he knows with certainty that he is “the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024.” Biden’s proof for this certainty is that he won in the primaries, a point he makes over several paragraphs. He ignores, of course, that the primaries ended while he was still enveloped in the media’s protective gauze and before his spectacular debate implosion.

Image: Joe Biden, in it to win it. YouTube screen grab.

There are then several paragraphs about how great things have been during his presidency and how “Trump and the MAGA Republicans” want to destroy everything he’s done and will do. I won’t repeat these arguments because they’re standard campaign rhetoric. However, they’re also the actual meat of the letter because they remind the party faithful that, even if he is a vegetable, the machine will take care of checking off items on the leftist political wish list.

Biden’s letter ends with an exhortation for the party faithful to buck up and move forward:

The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end. We have one job. And that is to beat Donald Trump. [ARW: Clearly, his speech writers are unencumbered by basic writing skills when it comes to that last sentence fragment.] We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election. Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Trump.

Those numbers—42 and 119—may show that more people than Hunter and Jill are keeping Biden in the race. There simply isn’t time to get a new candidate up to speed and, as always, there’s the insurmountable Kamala problem. She is awful, but the optics of dumping a half-black woman from the ballot are impossible for Democrats. At least Biden is a known quantity with an effective cabal behind him that got things done.

So, it’s Joe for the win! Let’s just hope that, with Joe in the race, the one who wins is Trump.

Still, Trump’s not a sure thing. The media and other Democrats will instantly rally around Joe now (“Come home, darling. All is forgiven.”), which, sadly, will prop him up because too many Americans are still credulous and minimally informed. The real risk, though, is that the cheating will not stop. Democrats are barreling ahead with drop boxes, mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting, dirty voter rolls, and non-citizen voting.

Remember: If you vote for anyone but Trump, you are voting for the very effective cabal that has carried out the leftist agenda over the last three-and-a-half years.