Maybe a reporter will ask VP Harris about the 25th Amendment and President Biden. After all, all we’ve heard about the ailing president is a phone call and a memo retiring from the election. Is it too much to ask about the president’s health? Is he capable of dealing with one of those national security crises that happen out of nowhere?

The whole thing gets a bit more complicated by this story from Philip Wegmann:

On the White House South Lawn, Vice President Kamala Harris praised the man she is likely to replace atop the Democratic ticket, telling an assembly of student athletes that ‘I am firsthand witness that every day our president, Joe Biden, fights for the American people.’ But Harris hasn’t seen Biden in a week. And they haven’t seen much of each other this summer. Their working relationship, and subsequent friendship, has always been complicated by hectic schedules and international travel – including Biden’s trip to France just last month – making it difficult for the president and vice president to sit down in one place together for very long. The pair have met face-to-face just six times since the beginning of June, according to a RealClearPolitics analysis of the president’s public schedule. The latest meeting took place one week ago for a briefing from the Department of Homeland Security in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. A political lifetime has passed since then.

No kidding a political lifetime has passed since then.

So did the VP know what was going on with the president’s mental acuity? Did she consider going to the Cabinet to alert the gang that the chief was losing it? Or was she surprised by what she saw the night of the debate?

The VP, or the same one identified in the 25th Amendment, needs to tell the American people what she knew and when she knew it.

Come on Kamala, you have some “splainin” to do.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.