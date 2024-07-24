Battleground state poll: 59% of state residents reject a ban on gas cars

According to a new poll conducted by Wisconsin’s “largest business group,” around 59% of residents reject the idea of a ban on internal combustion engines; here’s the story from an item out at Center Square:

The state’s largest business group, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, released a new poll that says 59% of people in the state are opposed [to] a gas-powered car ban. ‘The voters want to be able to make their own decision on this. They don’t want Joe Biden telling them ‘I’m going to force you into an electric vehicle,’’ WMC’s Scott Manley told New Talk 1130’s Jay Weber. ‘Consumers actually want to have a choice in how they spend their own money instead of having the federal government in Washington D.C. telling them how to live their life.’ … ‘By a super-majority, by better than 2-to-1, voters say ‘I’m less likely to vote for a candidate who’s going to tell me what kind of car I have to drive, who’s going to take that choice away from me,’’ Manley explained. ‘I think that that is part of an attitudinal shift as to why Republicans are doing better generically this cycle than Democrats. And we’re seeing this shift manifest itself in voting behaviors for key voting blocs.’

Of course, this is nothing cosmic. Gas-powered cars are much cheaper than electric vehicles, at the point of sale, the repair shop, and in insurance costs; they’re far more convenient, given the prevalence of gas stations and relative affordability of fuel, as well as the fact that a “fill up” takes no more than five minutes; they provide more freedom of movement considering their independence from the electrical grid; and, more than nine-out-of-ten (91.7%) households own at least one car, with almost all of those vehicles being traditional ICEs. For all these reasons, it makes logical sense why the “transition” to E.V.s remains one of the most crucial components of the globalist left’s agenda.

But, don’t take this rejection of “green” policies and the left’s agenda by the voting class as an indication that the former might back down from their maniacal plans, because they’re just going to adjust fire, and likely implement their tried-and-true stratagem of “rubbing raw the sores of discontent.”

I predict that we’re going to see a war on car ownership like never before—if they use policy/mandate/taxation to make car ownership so unaffordable, that nine-out-of-ten number dwindles and dwindles, and eventually the reverse is true, and “59%” of voters do support a ban on gas-powered cars, because they’ve become impoverished, downtrodden, and envious “have-nots,” happy to use any means necessary—in this case the ballot box— to punish the “haves.”

Instigating class warfare is their modus operandi.

