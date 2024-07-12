Joe's senility and the nuclear football

As I write, Joe Biden’s handlers are prepping for a “big boy” press conference, the latest effort to salvage some reputability. The futility of that endeavor reminds one of the Sisyphus rock rolling odyssey -- a ceaseless struggle against absurdity. The thing is, being president is a “big boy” (potentially a “big girl” with convincing conservative credentials) job all day -- every day.

Under the surface of the Labor Department job reports, we see that part-time jobs are growing whereas full-time jobs (except in bloated government) are shrinking. And despite the world being on fire (exacerbated by Biden’s abandonment of American leadership and exceptionalism), Biden is the epitome this trend, a veritable Part-timer-in-Chief.

Not only does he take inordinate vacations, but he often calls a lid as the day is barely underway. A lid even as our enemies plot; worse yet, as our allies are attacked.

The “big boy” characterization of his pending press conference (to conclude the NATO summit) notwithstanding, Sleepy Joe is not the grown-up the world’s most important job demands. Nope, he’s more like a whining crybaby who needs to have a nap after his post-breakfast tantrums. By most accounts, he’s cognizant and functional (barely) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Biden’s dwindling apologists request indulgence, claiming all is okay because his is essentially a presidency by committee. Not only is that unconstitutional, but it is downright terrifying with the specter of nuclear conflict looming over hapless humans.

That terror was manifest when Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary KJP if Jill would be informed about an imminent nuclear strike before Joe. Her response, in part, was that “he has a team that lets him know of any news that is pertinent and important to the American people… [it’s] the National Security Council who gets to tell him that news.”

This is petrifying because the president has sole authority to launch nuclear weapons. Some experts question this policy, asserting it is too big a decision for just the president. But for now, the ultimate doomsday determination resides with a titular head who has lost his head.

Carried by a military aide from one of the six branches of the Armed Forces, the nuclear football follows the president everywhere when he departs the White House. Not his ever-changing entourage. Not the team KJP entrusts. Not even Jill. It’s essentially tethered to the sitting president.

Joe Biden is a blubbering crybaby in the ultimate big-boy job. For now, the nuclear football is his to fumble. When awake, Biden can’t make routine decisions without his team’s guidance, but he’s the sole “decider” when it comes to apocalyptic judgments. God help us all.

Image: U.S. Government