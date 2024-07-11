Children are intentionally dumbed-down every day

This following report is correct:

AI is dangerous to children. People should recognize that most of this "intelligence" is not artificial at all.

It is programmed to regurgitate what it is fed. Children then believe it is infallible. They are taught not to ask any questions or do research.

Before we worry about AI, we should recognize all the garbage information most of the media and other Democrats feed children and the rest of us every day to get them to vote for Democrats and push for their radical destructive agenda to remake or destroy America.

Here is a sample of lies we have been fed in just the last several years:

You can keep your doctor and your plan if Obamacare is passed, and everything will get cheaper.

Republicans don't want people to have health care.

Trump colluded with Russia.

Trump is a dictator as he worked to give power, money, and freedom back to the people as fast as he could.

Trump and anyone who wants to enforce border laws is a racist and a xenophobe.

Trump called Nazis and white supremacists good people. Biden continues this lie to gin up racial hate and division.

Trump put kids in cages when the pictures shown of it were from the Obama-Biden administration that preceded him.

Trump's tax rate cuts "cost" the government trillions and only helped the rich.

Children are taught that they should sue oil and coal companies for the harm they have done to them instead of being told the truth about how they have greatly improved their quality and length of life.

Children are falsely told that the government can control the climate, including temperatures, sea levels and storm activity. They are taught to repeat what they are told instead of to ask questions and do research. They are chastised as stupid, anti-science, and climate deniers if they dare disagree.

They are taught that it is O.K. for Democrats to challenge election results and electors, but if Republicans do it, they are election deniers out to destroy democracy.

They repeatedly call Jan. 6 an "insurrection" when even the FBI admits that it wasn't.

They are falsely told that the Supreme Court made a law and created a Constitutional right with Roe v. Wade instead of being told that only legislators can do that.

Democrats say they are the party of science and truth. They say they are the ones who support children and women.

Women are told they can do whatever they want with their bodies unless they don't want to take a vaccine. Then they are forced.

Young girls are told that they can't get tattoos or their ears pierced without parental permission but that it is O.K. to get an abortion without it.

Children are told that they can do very few things without parental consent unless of course it is to cut off their genitals. Then they can do it on their own at a very young age.

Children are told to tell their teachers instead of their parents about their "gender" preference. They are told that they can change their gender every day and that there are dozens of them.

Girls and women are told that they should be forced to play sports and share locker room space with men. If they complain, they are called bad people.

They are falsely told that Biden inherited a bad economy instead of a soaring economy.

They continually lie that there is no evidence that Biden was involved in the family business of collecting kickbacks, just like they have lied about his incompetence for years.

On COVID, they were falsely told that everything Dr. Anthony Fauci and the government said were based on science. They were told not to question anything. They were kept out of school, from their friends, and out of sports, based on false information.

They are told that students shouldn't have to pay back their loans and that a president can dictatorially and unconstitutionally declare them paid off to buy their votes.

The children are taught that whites are privileged, and all other races are oppressed.

Billionaire Bill Gates pushes the idea that teaching kids how to get the right answer is racist.

(There is nothing more racist than whites telling minorities that they aren't capable of getting the right answer.)

Except for places like Harvard which discriminate against Asians and give extra points to legacy whites, blacks, and Hispanics.

Everyone is told that the Biden Justice Department is unbiased, and no one is above the law as they let Biden off for multiple felonies because he is incompetent. Then they lie that he is sharp as a tack.

Meanwhile, politicized prosecutors create fictional felonies to charge Trump with so they can run against a “convicted felon.”

Now, the media and other Democrats are colluding to lie to the public that Trump is all in on Heritages's Project 2025. They have no standards nor morals.

Democrats aren't worried about democracy, the climate, or anything else. All they care about is power for themselves and the deep state.

