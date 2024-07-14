Jocelyn Nungaray and larger, terrible reality

Reports have detailed the horrific abuse, torture, and murder of 12 year-old Jocelyn Nungarary by two illegal immigrants.

The sadistic, sexually perverted pair stole across the U.S./Mexico border during an ongoing invasion enabled by Joe Biden and the Democrat party.

Poor Jocelyn assumes rank among other victims of Democrat-encouraged illegal immigrant predation, including Laken Riley and Rachel Morin.

Recently, a Fox News Channel story spotlighted the nationwide nature of this barbaric phenomenon, citing teenage-girl victims in New York, Houston, Maryland, Indiana, and elsewhere. That terrible truth substantiates the adage that 'every state is a border state.'

(As this essay was being prepared, sadly, news broke that an illegal Honduran immigrant had been charged with sexual abuse of a 12 year-old Iowa girl.)

Accounts reveal Jocelyn was tortured and otherwise abused for some two hours before being murdered. Her lifeless 12-year-old body was dumped into a bayou.

This prompts estimations about illegal immigration from a 10,000-foot remove.

Americans must ask: What's in it for our country? How would our national fortunes be advanced?

We know that unlimited immigration would benefit immigrants themselves, as well as foreign nations that send them. But those considerations should not determine American policies.

Statistically minor negatives, such as this kind of crime, which most illegal immigrants do not commit, do not nullify preponderant upsides.

Fact is, on illegal immigration, there is no 'upside' for America.

Allowing the mass invasion of unvetted hordes, whose number includes criminals and mental defectives, does not enrich American culture.

We have, through decades of conversation and positive action, arrived at a sophisticated station where women's rights and liberties enjoy proper guarantee. Importing millions from less-developed cultures and granting them political voice would not only be counterintuitive but demonstrably dangerous for female citizens.

The American clock would be set back if foreign practices like routine domestic abuse, "honor killings," female genital mutilation, forced attire restrictions, social and religious coercion, polygamy, and electoral and economic disenfranchisement, became the norm here.

Unspeakable crimes on American girls and women by illegal immigrants would not be perpetrated if those foreigners were not here to begin with.

Exactly that can be compellingly argued with regard to other crimes illegals perpetrate across the U.S., including violent gang assaults, attacks on police, hit and runs, drug trafficking, and organized thefts.

That our Southern border remains wide open, and that daily floods of mystery illegals invade our nation, is a terrible reality made possible by business interests lusting after cheap labor -- to the detriment of American workers -- and unprincipled politicians reaping lavish bankrolling for disserving constituents.

If for no other reason, and many cogent ones present themselves, let compassion for all the Jocelyn Nungarays determine your future ballot exercise.

Iowa writer DC Larson is the author of Ideas Afoot (Bromley Street Press). His political blog is American Scene Magazine.

Image: Twitter video screen shot