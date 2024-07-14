Imagine that: Voters still care about the economy

Who knew that voters would be voting based on the Biden economy or his overall record? It turns out that people did before and will again. Our pal James Carville’s famous slogan lives for another cycle.

This is from Marc Lotter:

In the past few weeks, much airtime has been spent and ink spilled on President Joe Biden’s debate debacle. Rightfully so, since Biden currently occupies the Oval Office and is asking voters for another four years. It also makes complete sense that the political chattering class, of which I am a card-carrying member, discuss the impact of the debate on the 2024 election. However, it oversimplifies it to suggest that Biden is losing the election simply because of his dismal debate performance. President Biden was losing the election prior to the debate on June 27. According to the RealClearPolitics Average, Biden was trailing former President Donald Trump by 1.5 percentage points nationally the day before the debate. Biden also trailed Trump in every single battleground state. It was for these reasons the Biden campaign desperately agreed to the debate in the first place. They needed to change the trajectory of the campaign. They failed. The key is not just that they were losing prior to the debate but why they were losing. It wasn’t just about questions regarding Biden’s mental acuity, though valid; it was about his presidency and lack of results. Roughly two-thirds of the American people, according to the RealClearPolitics Average, believe our country is headed on the wrong track, a number that has remained very consistent for the last two years. Approval of Biden’s presidency at the same time has roughly remained stuck around 40% also for the past two years. The reason is not about the debate. It’s about his failed policies. Period. The American people disapprove of Biden’s handling of just about every issue of importance. Anywhere from 60%-65% disapprove of his work on the economy and inflation, energy prices, the southern border crisis and immigration, foreign policy, and crime.

Results. There you go again. Voters are actually checking such things as gas prices, electricity rates, and other pocketbook issues. Amazing how that works.

Then let’s not overlook the border collapse, rewriting Title IX to favor woke policies, and a foreign policy that threatens our security.

So are voters concerned with Special Counsel Hur’s version of a president? Yes. Were voters impacted by that debate and how President Biden beat Medicare? Yes to that, too. Nevertheless, there’s more to this election than that.

So it’s the economy, stupid, all over again.

Image: pasja1000 via Pixabay, Pixabay License.