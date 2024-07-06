In Oakland, the crime chaos gets worse

In most crime-infested blue cities, officials make at least the pretense of caring about law and order. Sometimes they even take temporary or sporadic action in response to particularly egregious events, hoping to placate the public until the next blow-up.

Not so, Oakland, where crime appears to be getting worse. In Oakland, the mayor is being recalled by the voters as well as under investigation for corruption by the FBI, and the district attorney is also facing a recall. But even with that kind of lit-fire under officialdom, they aren't even trying.

According to the New York Post:

A mob of looters ransacked an Oakland gas station convenience store and caused thousands of dollars in damage as the frustrated store manager claimed police took nine hours to respond to his plea for help. The horde, who had just attended a nearby car sideshow, broke into the 76 Station near the San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, according to ABC 7 News Bay Area. Owner Sam Mardaie estimated approximately 80 to 100 people broke through his store’s front door and grabbed everything they could get their hands on. “Shelves were ripped apart, all the grocery items were torn or stepped on or vandalized,” Mardaie told the outlet. Video surveillance obtained by the outlet showed the looters snatching drinks from the fridges, food items off the shelves, boxes and baskets belonging to the store and a television. Some climbed over the register and looted items from underneath the counter.

The Post reported that the thugs were supposedly enraged by the gas station holding window-only service in the wee hours of the night, which is the sort of thing that happens because of past robberies.

Cops came -- nine hours after the first call was made and only after video of the pillaging attack was posted online. Prior to that, the owner had been told to file his police report online.

The police weren't doing nothing -- reportedly, they were busy with a so-called 'sideshow' of stolen cars being driven around and around at high speed in circles until the stolen cars were trashed. There were a lot of victims, there, too. Then it was off to investigate a burglary.

But it's dubious they arrested anyone, what with a Soros-financed district attorney who doesn't prosecute crime.

Now the hard-working gas station owner is out his lifework, all those hours, all those gruelling late nights at the station lost to barbarians and now he has nothing.

“This is the hardest thing you could ever go through…especially if you’ve been put in sweat and tears day in and day out,” the frustrated owner told the outlet. Maradie says he and his family took over the business in August 2023. “Building yourself for the last ten months and then you’re back to square one,” he added.

The man was a humble immigrant from Yemen and noted that while Yemen is a poor country with no law and order, it didn't have this kind of criminality of Oakland, a pillaging culture grown powerful by official indifference and impunity.

Sound like a nice place to open a business? Or does it sound like a nice place to move away from? The statistics tell the story.

It happened on Hegenberger Road, the report noted, which is the same area near the Oakland Airport that the In-N-Out Burger pulled out of, based again on all the crime. That's bad news not just for Oakland, whose citizens have voted these creeps into power, but the entire Bay Area, whose criminals will take their act on the road, pillaging well beyond Oakland to fuel their crime sprees in the city.

That calls for a federal intervention, actually. Police should spend as much time identifying and punishing the looters as they do the Jan. 6 defendents. Good luck with getting that from wretched, senile, Joe Biden.

Image: Screen shot from KTVU Fox 2 video, via YouTube