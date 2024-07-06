The money spigot for Biden is shut, with even Wisconsin off the fundraising map

No American political campaign can survive without money. That’s why the donor revolt against Biden is the threat most likely to force the Democrats to jettison him as soon as possible. In addition to big donors threatening to withhold cash, Biden is being forced to cancel fundraising events because the outcomes would be too embarrassing to tolerate.

One of the biggest fundraising defections following the debate came from Abigail Disney. She’s a multi-millionaire heiress who’s barely held a real job in her life (she produces leftist documents, which doesn’t count) but is all-in for the communist revolution. There’s an amazing irony in this, given that her uncle—and the source of her wealth—is Walt Disney, a fanatic anti-communist who fully understood how communist values would destroy the country he loved. Christopher Rufo had Abigail’s number a couple of years ago:

.@AbigailDisney called Walt Disney a "racist," but trades on his name for status. She said she gave away her inheritance, but kept $120 million. She presents herself as a "human rights activist," but won't condemn Disney's complicity in Uighur genocide.pic.twitter.com/8NW5ePKS5J — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 11, 2022

Having been fully and completely embarrassed by Biden’s revealing himself as the naked (and really grotesque) emperor, Disney is taking her marbles and going home:

Walt Disney Company heiress and liberal megadonor Abigail Disney said she will withhold cash to the Democratic Party until President Biden drops out of the 2024 race. [snip] "I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high," she told CNBC.

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, another fantastically rich and fanatic leftist, has called for Biden to walk away from the campaign but hasn’t yet said that he’s turning off the money spigot. I expect that announcement to come soon.

It’s not just one or two famous people, though, who have revolted or are implying that they will do so. The whole house of checkbooks is collapsing, forcing Biden to cancel the fundraising events that are the campaign’s lifeblood. Per the New York Times,

Some of President Biden’s fund-raising events in the coming weeks are in jeopardy, with one potential Wisconsin event failing to materialize and a Texas event up in the air after his poor debate performance against Donald J. Trump. [snip] The Biden campaign had discussed sending Mr. Biden to Wisconsin for a late July fund-raiser, according to three people briefed on the plans. But donors who had committed to giving large sums and attending began withdrawing soon after the debate ended. The campaign had hoped to raise $1 million from the event, but after the debate, campaign officials reset the event’s goal to $500,000, according to one person involved in arranging it. Even that proved to be more than Wisconsin donors were willing to give to Mr. Biden. Plans for the event are now off.

The only thing that might save Democrats in Wisconsin now is that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has reinstated ballot drop boxes, something it banned only two years ago. Even without the debate, Wisconsin was iffy. Trump is currently up by 2 points there, and there are the crowds:

This was the size of the crowd at President Biden's rally in Wisconsin today. pic.twitter.com/rDcDM46bZE — The American Conservative (@amconmag) July 5, 2024

Biden tried to compare his campaign events to Trump’s during the interview last night, and even George Stephanopoulos reminded him not to get into such a fight with someone who brings in people by the tens of thousands to Biden’s tens:

Watching Biden’s freefall, I’m reminded of the Soviet Union’s sudden collapse, which truly happened overnight. Like a building infested with termites, an institution may look completely okay (or perhaps just a little rickety) from the outside. However, if the foundations are gone, as they were with the Soviet Union and are with Biden, the collapse when it comes is usually cataclysmic and impressive.

The river banks have broken, and the flood (a flood without money) is upon the Democrats, something that couldn’t have happened to a more deserving wretched hive of scum and villainy.

