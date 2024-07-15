How to fight the hateful Left

It’s time to stop trying to “keep the peace.” In the wake of the assassination attempt on President Trump’s life, a sea-change is taking place on the political Right: We don’t have to be nice to them anymore. In fact, we need to channel President Obama, who told his followers to “get in their face” against political opponents and "If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun."

Okay. But most of us have jobs, families, kids raise, random responsibilities, bills to pay, etc. How can people like us get into the fight? Via email, that’s how. I have email lists of my conservative friends, libertarians, right-wingers and other fellow-travelers that I stay in touch with around the country. Most of us probably do. But most of us don’t have what I call my "lefties email list." It consists of a list of family members, acquaintances, fellow workers, etc. that I know to be "on the political Left" (They range from nearly incoherent screaming communists to "good liberals" who think the Joe Biden and the Democrat Party always "do the right thing" and had nothing to do with the assassination attempt on President Trump.)

"You are a vile person!" writes one sputtering old friend when I highlight the leftist hatred of the Democrat Party, and how it led to the assassination attempt. Another says that, "We don't know if the shooter was a Democrat or not." And so forth.

In this instance I followed up on my original “lefties email” by sending links to Prof. Victor Davis Hanson and Sebastian Gorka observing how the Democrats and the Left have consistently called for killing Donald Trump for years. Please read and see for yourself. Then you can also get in the fight, right now, by creating your own "lefties email list." (We all know them; we all have friends and even family members who blindly believe the lies of the Left. The one thing they seem to have in common is that they never see or hear alternative opinions. They tend to get all their "news" from the mainstream propaganda of the corporate print and broadcast media. So by periodically sending out emails that expose them to important truths, we do them a favor.)

Your lefty friends and family members won't like it; they tend to shut their eyes and plug their ears against any alternative information. But so what? There's no reason to hold back or take the high road anymore at this point. If your lefty friends don't like facts and views that clash with their own beliefs, too bad for them, and too bad for their closed minds.

So do it now. Create your own "lefties email list." In doing so, and in using it, you help spread information that your lefty friends would never otherwise see.

Image: Nicola Barts via Pexels