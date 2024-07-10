Have Democrats overdone it on the Biden-angst?

"All warfare is based on deception.

Hence, when we are able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must appear inactive; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near.”

--Sun Tzu’s Art of War.





I’ve been watching the political jaw-boning on the right celebrating the fact that President Joe Biden has ‘finally’ been outed as a feeble, incontinent, fumbling old man. The media on the right are watching in joy as all their dreams are coming true with the collapse of the Biden campaign. They along with the Trump campaign are getting out of the way and presumably watch them implode right in front of their eyes.



I have always had the belief that if something seems too good to be true it probably is.

I watched the debate almost two weeks ago and honestly thought that with the exception of that first big fumble, eleven minutes in, Biden held his own well enough for the Democrats and the press to sell that he won many parts of the debate.

But immediately after the debate, the onslaught of ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe what I just saw,’ media coverage flooded in from every corner of the collective left. This didn’t settle with me. It felt as though I was being sold something that I didn’t want.



We have watched with much drama about ‘who is going to ask Biden to drop out of the race?’ The Democrat House and Senate caucuses walk out as if they left a funeral after the grim circumstances facing their party this year.



Then there is this new proposal by James Carville originally written by columnist Ezra Klein.

Carville, according to a Daily Mail article, “calls for skipping ‘backrooms’ and orchestrating a public vetting process.”

In which former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are to host a series of ‘townhalls’ bringing in prospective replacements across the nation proceeding the Democrat convention to allow the delegates to choose the best candidate to move forward.



This begs the question that if President Biden is unfit to run as his party's nominee, then how in the hell is he qualified or capable enough to be running our country now? Especially in light of the faltering economy and the prospect of World War III hanging around just about every quadrant of the globe.



It seems the Republicans and the conservative media are so desperate to ‘finally’ hear the echos of what they have been saying for the last four years that they are willing to allow just about anything to take place for their candidate to win. But as with the ‘Art of War’ democratic politics is built on deception and lies and this ploy to replace Biden is just that.



The Democrats know they can’t win with Joe Biden. They also know that they will lose with the logical replacement Kamala Harris. So they must creat this chaotic scenario over here to distract the nation and their adversaries while over there they are actually getting done what they want.



Republicans and the conservative media need to wake up and anticipate their opponents next move or as Sun Tzu says, "Fight your enemy where they aren't.”

This simply means dictate the theme, whereabouts, and the aspect of the matchup where your enemy is bound to lose and avoid fighting on his own terms and conditions.

Drag your enemy into a battlefield of your own and make sure you have the upper hand. This applies in war as much if not more so in politics. Trump, the Republicans and the conservative media better get ready for battle and be thinking more then their next move. Because our republic's future is at stake.

Image: WorldHistoryPics.com, via Wikimedia Commons, Picryl // CC0 public domain dedication