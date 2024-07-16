Don't forget to calculate in a surprise

My late Cuban father used to say that life had surprises and to calculate for them in your plans. I guess that someone who saw his country go communist overnight understands surprises. So the last two weeks have reminded me that your best laid plans will often be interrupted by surprises.

Just think. Two weeks ago, we were waiting for a debate. No one knew that one candidate would self-destruct. On Saturday, the other candidate was almost killed. The bottom line is that everything about this campaign is different than it was before.

How is this going to change things? I think that we will learn that a new man will speak on Thursday night. He is a new man because he knows how close he came being killed.

I like Byron York's analysis after speaking with President Trump. This is the story:

TRUMP: ‘I’M NOT SUPPOSED TO BE HERE‘: Former President Donald Trump can’t stop thinking about the way he moved his head in the split second before a gunman, intent on assassinating him, pulled the trigger during his speech in Pennsylvania Saturday evening. Trump was standing at the podium and began to refer to a large screen, hanging to his right, that showed statistics about immigration. To better see the screen, Trump turned his head to the right and a little up, and at the millisecond in which his head was at just the right angle for the bullet to graze his ear but not enter his skull — at that moment, the bullet whizzed by. Trump suffered a bloody wound to his ear, but no other injuries. It seemed like a miracle. “The most incredible thing was that I happened to not only turn but to turn at the exact right time and in just the right amount,” Trump said Sunday afternoon in a talk aboard his Boeing 757 as he flew to Milwaukee for the start of the Republican National Convention. “If I only half-turn, it hits the back of the brain. The other way goes right through [the skull]. And because the sign was high, I’m looking up. The chances of my making a perfect turn are probably one-tenth of 1%, so I’m not supposed to be here.”

That's right. He wasn't supposed to make it to Milwaukee. He knows how close he came to being killed and recognizes that a different man will speak on Thursday. What I mean is that a large audience will tune in waiting to hear what he has in mind for our future.

The new Trump will emerge on Thursday with a chance to close the sale.

Image: Trump White House