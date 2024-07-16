Who is J.D. Vance and why is he qualified to run the country if the unthinkable were to occur?

Who is J.D. Vance and why would he be qualified to run the country if something unthinkable were to happen to Donald Trump? The answer in a word: 'He's not.' Oh, but that was two words. But that doesn't matter because he actually is qualified, for the very reason that he's not qualified. Simply put, he's not a career politician. He's a real person who represents real Americans.

J.D. Vance, the freshman senator and best-selling author from Ohio, is Trump’s running mate for the upcoming election. He is the first Millennial on a major party ticket and brings a refreshing change to the political landscape. Vance’s background is as diverse as it is impressive, making him a relatable and compelling candidate for vice president.

J.D. Vance is young, and this youth can help bridge the gap between generations. He can connect with younger voters who might feel alienated by the older political class. Moreover, Vance can bridge the gap between the working class and the 'non-working' and 'ivory tower' white-collar class. His journey from a lower-class family in Middletown, Ohio, to Yale Law School, and eventually to the U.S. Senate, epitomizes the American dream.

Vance's upbringing in a financially struggling family and his subsequent success story resonate with many Americans. His bestselling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” outlines his life experiences and provides a raw and honest look at the struggles of the white working class in America. This background makes him relatable to the working class, while his education and professional achievements allow him to connect with the more educated and affluent voters.

J.D. Vance has shown remarkable growth and change in his political views. He once disapproved of Trump but has since evolved to support him fully. This evolution represents not just personal growth but also a broader understanding of the needs and desires of the American electorate. Unlike career politicians who often remain rigid in their views, Vance's ability to adapt and grow is a valuable trait for a leader.

Vance's military service as a Marine Corps Iraq combat veteran adds another layer to his qualifications. His firsthand experience in combat gives him a unique perspective on military and foreign affairs, something that is often lacking in career politicians. Furthermore, his legal background, with a dual undergraduate degree in political science and philosophy from Ohio State University and a J.D. from Yale Law School, equips him with a solid understanding of the law and governance.

J.D. Vance represents positive change, not the type of change that leans towards socialism as seen in past administrations, but a change that can lead America back to its republican roots. His conservative yet populist views align well with Trump’s vision for America, focusing on pro-worker policies and conservative values.

In a political climate that is heavily focused on the age and cognitive abilities of its leaders, having someone young and sharp like J.D. Vance on the ballot is refreshing. His potential to lead America into a new era, bridging gaps and representing the true spirit of American resilience and growth, makes him a formidable candidate.

So, while J.D. Vance may not be a traditional career politician, his real-life experiences, diverse background, and evolved political views make him uniquely qualified to step up if the unthinkable were to happen to Donald Trump. His candidacy brings hope for a future where America is led by those who truly understand and represent its people.

Jerry McGlothlin is a seasoned political commentator and CEO of Special Guests, a publicity agency. He is known for his insightful analysis and strong opinions on contemporary political issues.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0