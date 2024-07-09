Democrats -- postpone Trump’s sentencing and question Biden’s fitness

On July 11, former President Trump was supposed to be sentenced for his May 30 felony conviction on 34 misdemeanor counts of, basically, labeling payments to a lawyer as legal expenses in QuickBooks.

The day before the jury’s verdict, I posted my only Substack article comparing President Trump to the character Mr. Tom Robinson in “To Kill A Mockingbird.” The article identifies a commonality between those who accused, arrested, prosecuted, convicted, jailed, and eventually killed Mr. Robinson, and those targeting President Trump.

When reading the book in school, I did not know:

… that the accuser, their family, the officers that arrested Mr. Robinson, the prosecutor, the judge, the jury, and the people in attendance on the first floor of the courtroom for the daily trials were likely all Democrats. Blacks were not allowed to sit on the first floor of the courtroom, so they were in the balcony, and were probably all Republicans. In addition, the warden running the prison, and the guards that shot and killed Tom Robinson for allegedly trying to flee (a man very likely to eventually win his case and be freed on appeal) were also all Democrats.

Democrats have dragged Trump through the accused, arrested, prosecuted, and convicted phases.

On July 11, he was scheduled to face the same corrupt one-party system for his sentencing. The sentencing was postponed, but it cannot end with simply labeling Trump a convicted felon, because that is not enough for the Democrat faithful.

They want Trump in prison or dead and his entire family broke and destitute.

Yet despite the tremendous financial and legal pressures put on Trump by New York City Democrats, both in the ridiculous civil cases with their preposterous awards and the felony criminal conviction for 12 ledger entries, 11 checks, and 11 receipts, the Trump train rolls on.

Trump is incredibly resilient! In all of human history, it would be difficult to find anyone with as many victories between their felony conviction and scheduled sentencing -- an excellent debate performance, a disastrous performance by his political rival President Biden, massive political contributions, hopelessness and panic among the Democrats and their donors, and a favorable Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity. And next week, he will be the GOP's official nominee for president.

To stop Trump’s momentum and eliminate the negative narrative about Biden’s mental capacity, the next logical step for the Corruptocrats would be to put Trump in jail as soon as possible. Instead, it’s the Democrats who are delaying Trump’s sentencing while accelerating their attacks on Biden.

This can’t be a coincidence.

Trump’s defense attorneys asked to file a motion that Trump’s conviction should be overturned based on the SCOTUS ruling on presidential immunity. District Attorney Alvin Bragg did, “… not oppose his request … to adjourn sentencing pending determination of this motion.”

There is no way Bragg did this without direction and approval from Democrat elite. Of course, when Bragg doesn’t object, his fellow prosecutor, Justice Juan Merchan, rules accordingly.

At the same time the Democrats temporarily postponed their lawfare against Trump, Democrat loyalists in the media and elsewhere are continuing the attack on Biden.

This is the same media that defended the current president as “the best Biden ever” up until June 27, knowing this was false.

The media could have done what they usually do to protect a Democrat: ignore the issue, make up excuses, blame Trump, or pivot away from Biden and focus on “Trump’s lies,” abortion, racism, and Russia. Democrat loyalists in the media typically never criticize their candidate. Yet now, the Teleprompter Readers making seven-figure salaries who fancy themselves real journalists but are actually prostitutes for the elite, and many of the analysts and experts appearing on left-wing news continue questioning Biden’s fitness. They had to receive permission to squeal to their sheep about Biden’s deteriorated cognitive state.

Biden, though, insists he’s not going anywhere, and is now on the offensive against the elite. But someone gave instructions to Bragg to opt out of fighting the sentencing delay and gave the media permission to tell the truth about Biden. It certainly wasn’t President Biden who did this. He started the lawfare strategy and his team has been working closely with their colleagues in the media to hide Biden’s health issues. So, we are left to wonder who is giving the current instructions to Bragg and the media? We know it’s not Republicans.

Meanwhile, the Democrat organized criminal Corruptocrats in New York City can still put Trump in jail.

Hopefully, this does not happen, but that appears to be the goal from the beginning. Then, if both these candidates make it through the summer we’ll see if the media narrative flips to “Democrats are pushing a man past his prime, but he’s kind and caring,” while, “Republicans are pushing a mean, convicted felon who’s in jail.”

Then what? Well, Trump better be careful who he picks as a vice president next week. There are many among the Republican Party elites who despise him. At least Democrats are honest about their hatred. There are sneaky, backstabbing, Never-Trumper Republicans out there, who would like Trump gone and wouldn’t mind if the Democrats did the dirty work of getting rid of him. If Trump caves to the Republican establishment and picks a vice president the elite would be extremely comfortable with as president, then Trump may be assuring himself the same fate as Tom Robinson.

Charlie Rose recently retired after working over 30 years for the United States Army.

