Just one year after its creation, FEMA migrant program nearly doubles in cost

Beginning in 2023, cities around the U.S. began to receive funds from FEMA to alleviate the orchestrated, growing, and unaffordable financial burden on taxpayers in regards to the invasion of third world migrants coming for welfare—it’s called the “Shelter and Services Program” and it’s costing us an arm and a leg.

For FY 2023, the program cost $363.8 million; just one year later, the invoice had nearly doubled, shooting up to $650 million. Now, government officials, from the local levels to Washington D.C.’s are asking for as much as three billion dollars for FY 2025. Here’s the story, from a report by Tom Gantert at The Center Square:

FEMA program for migrants grows along with border crisis FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program is another indicator of the growing impact of the arrival of millions of foreign nationals in the U.S. since President Joe Biden took office. The program provides grants to communities for the expenses they will incur for handling migrants. There were 14 states, including Washington D.C., that received the first tranche of money in fiscal year 2023. The funding for the program has increased from $363.8 million in fiscal year 2023 to $650 million in fiscal year 2024. Now, city officials and politicians are asking it be funded by as much as $3 billion.

Another way of looking at the one-year increase? A 725% surge. If that kept up for 2026, we’re looking at $21.7 billion. 2027? $157.1 billion. Obviously, this is not only unsustainable, it’s disgusting.

FEMA is marketed as the federal government’s “disaster relief” agency, but taxpayers from across the nation are gouged, and further indebted, to cover the living expenses of millions of people who have absolutely no right to be in our nation. The real disaster relief we need is a closed border, and a mass deportation of every last illegal alien living, working, or occupying space in this nation. Mass migration from the third world to the first world never benefits the host nation, it destroys it.

Article III, Section 3 of the Constitution defines “treason” as this:

Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.

Seems like FEMA officials are giving “aid” and “comfort” to enemies of the United States—how else do you describe violent Latin gangs, Mexican cartels, Islamist jihadis, and Chinese communists?

Looks like we’ve got yet another federal agency that needs to be completely dismantled and parceled out, back to the states of course.

