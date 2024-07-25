But Josh is pro-Israel

The VP short list includes a few interesting names like Governor Josh Shapiro. I don't live in Pennsylvania but they tell me that the governor is popular. I hear that he could deliver that important state to the Democrats.

But why would the governor risk going down in 2024 when he can go for the whole thing in 2028? This is from CNN:

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was elected in a landslide victory in 2022, defeating a 2020 election-denying far-right state senator to become the third Jewish governor elected in the crucial swing state. Shapiro, who was previously Pennsylvania’s attorney general, had been floated by Democrats as a potential presidential prospect and is also considered a potential running mate to Harris if she is the party’s presidential nominee. During a stop in Philadelphia earlier this month, Harris called Shapiro a “great partner to the president and me.” CNN previously reported that former President Barack Obama told Shapiro directly that he’s among the 2022 generation of Democrats who need to have a voice in the future of the party, according to people familiar with the conversation. Shapiro endorsed Harris on Sunday, calling her a “patriot worthy of our support.”

Sounds good, but would Governor Shapiro want to pair up with the VP who did not appear for a speech by the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu? What message does that send to Jewish Americans who are already wondering about the Biden administration's support? Is he going to criticize the VP over that awful decision?

Then there is fracking, an important issue in Pennsylvania.

Fracking and Israel should encourage Governor Shapiro to wait until 2028.

