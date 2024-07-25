A surefire Trump victory strategy

After the past few weeks of chaos on the national political scene, it’s time to put aside our anger at the media and the opposition and develop a strategy to return Donald Trump to the White House. The thought of Cakala Harris occupying the Oval Office is beyond disturbing. It’s downright terrifying.

The narrative that played out in Milwaukee this past week was one of harmony and unity. This was Donald Trump’s convention, and he was universally proclaimed the leader of the Republican party as it seeks to rid us of Biden-Harris. Pinocchio Joe did his part and dropped out of the race. A pox on his wife for allowing him to remain in the running despite being the embodiment of the movie Weekend at Bernie’s. Her disgrace will surely grow over the weeks, months, and years ahead.

I was struck by the stories of both vice-presidential nominee JD Vance and model and television personality Amber Rose as they articulated their initial dislike and distrust of Donald Trump. Both claimed to have been influenced by a biased media to believe that Trump was a bad man. Both claimed to have changed their mind after studying the real man and discovering the truth about our 45th President -- that he was a good man and had been a good, nearly great President.

Vance apparently began the Trump study on his own, while Rose was challenged to do so by her father. The result was the same. After getting by the admitted boorishness, ginormous ego, and occasional vulgarity, both recognized that at his core, Trump was the right man for the job. As Tom Wolfe would have put it, Trump has the 'right stuff.'

There surely are many more notable people out there who share similar stories. It would be an excellent and winning strategy to deliver those transformative narratives, night after night, to the American public. End each story of Trump Derangement Syndrome evolving into Trump Adulation Syndrome, with challenges for all who dislike or disagree with the former President to do their own careful analysis. It needs to be done away from the overtly biased filter of our national mass media. When they reach the conclusion that any such reflection should produce, they should share it with their friends and acquaintances. Nikki Haley should be urged to explain her own movement towards Trump and her condemnation of Haley Voters for Harris.

Not everyone will be converted, and the media will bash the stories of those who have become Trump supporters. Many folks have vested interests in being opposed to DJT, but enough undecided and former Democrat voters are likely to be converted to Trump voters to ensure victory in November. The sooner this winning tactic is put to work, the better. For the sake of our nation’s future, we need Donald Trump back in the White House.

Bill Hansmann is a dentist and dental educator with over fifty years in the profession. He continues to teach and write political blogs and semi-mediocre novels while living with his wife and cats in Georgia.

Image: National Archives