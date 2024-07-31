Barack ‘Luca Brasi’ Obama

Maybe you remember this one from The Godfather movie:

Michael Corleone: My father made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. Kay Adams: What was that? Michael Corleone: Luca Brasi held a gun to his head, and my father assured him that either his brains or his signature would be on the contract. That’s a true story.

Don’t mess with Luca. He is dead serious when he has a gun pointing at your head.

It reportedly turns out that former President Obama can be dead serious when he is pointing the 25th at your presidency. This is from Seymour Hersch via The Post Millennial:

A new Substack out from Seymour Hersch indicates that former President Barack Obama and VP Kamala Harris, now presumptive Democrat nominee for president, threatened sitting President Joe Biden with the potential invocation of the 25th Amendment if he didn't drop out the presidential race and cede that spot to the veep. This would mean that not only did they force Biden out of the race, but that the Democrats know full well that Biden isn't fit to serve out the rest of his term, but are comfortable letting him continued as a figure head if it serves their efforts to retain power for the party. Biden engaged in a debate with former President and GOP nominee for president Donald Trump on June 27. It was so bad that almost instantly Democrat leaders and pundits were looking for a way to get Biden off the ticket. They could see that there was very little chance that Biden, in his diminished state, coudl [sic] beat Trump at the ballot box. The party elite were aghast and worked hard both in public and private to oust Biden. While much of that played out in leaked rumor, speculation, it turns out, per Hersch, that what was going on behind the scenes was a kind of coup, complete with threats from the Obama Kamala team.

Can you imagine what this would look like in a movie? Obama on the Zoom talking to a sleepy Joe and angry Jill. He then points to Kamala holding a copy of the 25th and saying: Joe, you either sign that letter to get out or I’m calling a Cabinet meeting to get you out. Jill then responds that the 25th doesn’t apply to her man because he is not a vegetable in a hospital bed. Obama then ends the Zoom call with a warning that Luca is headed to Delaware.

Forgive me for having a little fun but this is a serious matter. The 25th Amendment is a serious option, but not intended to replace an unpopular president. The LBJ route is the better one, or giving a speech so that your party can nominate a successor.

My guess is that this is going to be an issue in this campaign. After all, a lot of voters think that the VP knew something of President Biden’s condition. Is it unreasonable to ask why she didn’t call for a Cabinet meeting months before?

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image: Komers Real, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.