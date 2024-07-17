Adios Jack, love Aileen

Another bad day for the banana republic operatives out to get President Trump. Down in Florida, Judge Aileen Cannon nailed it when she dismissed the documents case. This is the story:

On Monday morning, special counsel Jack Smith heard the line Donald Trump made famous in ‘The Apprentice’: You’re fired! But it didn’t come from a reality TV show. It came from the federal district judge overseeing Mr. Trump’s trial for allegedly mishandling classified documents. What makes the story extraordinary is that it isn’t only about tossing the prosecution. It’s about the legitimacy of the prosecutor. In her 93-page ruling, Judge Aileen Cannon wrote that the case raised the following threshold question: ‘Is there a statute in the United States Code that authorizes the appointment of Special Counsel Smith to conduct this prosecution?’ The answer, she concludes, is no.

Rule of law yes, banana republic no.

Judge Cannon is a very interesting person to write such an opinion, or such a rejection of banana republic justice. She was born in Colombia and her mother fled Cuba. I have no doubt that her mother, like my Cuban parents used to do at dinner time, spent a little time teaching future Judge Cannon about the value of justice and the rule of law. There is no better teacher about that in the world than a Cuban mother who fled Cuba. Again I know.

Apparently, the judge’s opinion will be appealed, so we’ll see where that goes. I understand that Justice Clarence Thomas will have something to say about that appeal, so Judge Cannon’s ruling will probably stand.

Of course, there is another benefit of this ruling. Future Democrat presidents won’t have to worry about partisan investigations initiated without a Senate confirmation. Don’t expect Democrats to say that on TV, but I hear that champagne bottles are popping at the Clinton and Obama residences.

