After our president nearly took a bullet to the head, the Democrats want cooler heads to prevail

In the wake of the assassination attempt against President Trump, leading Democrats across the nation—yes the same ones who have been inciting violence against Trump, comparing him to Adolf Hitler ad nauseam, and calling him the “greatest threat” to everything American—called on the nation to “cool down” the rhetoric and unite. I wrote a blog on that here, but it’s worth adding to.

Here are some suggestions for cooling down the political powder keg, so we can actually debate the issues and policies, civilly and intelligently.

Stop ignoring the Constitution when appointing special prosecutors.

Stop seeking to destroy the integrity of the Supreme Court, and the justices who follow the Constitution and understand the separation of powers, just because you don’t like their rulings.

Stop telling the public that Roe v. Wade was a law and a constitutional right, when all it ever was was a judicial ruling.

Let’s also all agree on a few things:

A powerful politician shouldn’t take their son around the world taking kickbacks from adversaries and others.

Those 51 intelligence experts knew that Hunter Biden’s Laptop from Hell was real, and lying and saying that it looked like Russian disinformation was election interference, so help cheat Joe Biden into office.

We should all tell the truth that Trump’s tax rate cuts helped all taxpayers, not just the rich.

We should stop lying to the public and saying Trump’s tax rate cuts cost the government trillions, and inform them of the truth, that revenues went up substantially after the rate cuts because of economic growth.

Blacks and other minorities are certainly as capable of getting photo IDs to vote as white people, and telling the public that Republicans are trying to stop blacks and minorities from voting because they’re racist is cheap and malicious political slander.

Everyone should stop lying by calling January 6th an “insurrection” and coup attempt; the FBI didn’t think it was an insurrection, and the most armed people on Earth don’t attempt a coup without weapons.

People who say that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally are truth-tellers, and falsely calling them climate change deniers, anti-science, and stupid has to stop; electric cars aren’t practical, are bad for the environment, and their use will not change temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity.

Politicians and bureaucrats can’t control the climate if they only tax us more.

A president does not have the constitutional authority to dictatorially pay off student loans using other people’s money.

A president has the obligation to enforce immigration laws passed by Congress.

Sanctuary cities and states should comply with immigration laws, even more so if we’re dealing with violent foreigners.

A president who enforces a national border is not a racist or a xenophobe.

Guidance during a pandemic should be based on science instead of pulled out of thin air, or based on communist alliances.

People who disagree with tyrannical “pandemic” mandates should not be silenced, fined, or arrested.

People who freely chose not to get a “vaccine” should not have been fired.

Children were destroyed because Democrats caved to unions and political donors to keep schools closed, not because they cared about the kids.

Poor and minority kids deserve the opportunity to go to better schools and get better educations, just like rich kids, especially when their schools are failing to teach them even the most basic of subjects.

All whites aren’t “privileged” and all minorities aren’t oppressed.

Math isn’t racist; all kids have the capability to get the right answer, no matter what color their skin is.

Abortion at all nine months is absolutely unacceptable, and calling it like it is is not anti-woman. The U.S. is one of the few nations in the world that permits babies at all developmental levels to be killed for any reason—we’re right up there with communist China and North Korea, which often use the procedure as a means of “torture.”

Men have no place in female sports or locker rooms; in other words, follow the science.

Government prosecutors should incarcerate career criminals instead of letting them roam the streets.

Allowing people to steal up to $950 with no repercussions is dangerous and stupid, protects criminals and hurts innocent people.

Seeking to destroy the oil, coal, and natural gas industry contributes greatly to high inflation, inflicts massive harm on the poor and middle classes, and significantly helps Russia and Iran finance terrorism and wars.

Trump never said Nazis and white supremacists were good people.

Trump’s policies of giving money, power, and freedom back to the people are the opposite of what a dictator, authoritarian, or fascist would do.

Joe Biden did not inherit a recession; he inherited a rapidly growing and thriving economy.

NATO was stronger when Trump left office than when he took office, as other nations were chipping in more financial resources.

The Middle East and the world were safer when Trump left office than they are today.

That the United States became the wealthiest and most powerful country in the world because of capitalism and the private sector, not because of an all powerful government.

So yes, let’s tone down the rhetoric and debate the issues, but let’s start with facts instead of Democrat talking points which are littered with bald-faced lies.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.