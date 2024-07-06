About that ‘insurrection’...

The Jan. 6 “insurrection” might be old news, but it is still relevant on many levels. And I have never heard it properly addressed in the three-plus years since it occurred. So here goes.

Democrats and their media toadies like to characterize “MAGA” types as crazed, gun-owning and gun-toting neanderthals of the “far right.” They frequently state or imply that these folks own every type of firearm imaginable, from pistols to shotguns to rifles to AR-15s. They say guns should be banned because otherwise these gun-crazed fanatics carry them everywhere...and that would lead to bloodshed and death. They don’t just think the MAGA people shoot hundreds of rounds a day out back of their trailer parks, farms, or cabins in the boonies; they think they carry them into the shower, restaurants, bars, weddings, funerals, bar mitzvahs...everywhere!

The Democrat-Media Complex would have you believe that Trump urged these gun-toting extremists to overthrow the government — and directed them to “attack” the Capitol Building. And, of course, they say, these mind-numbed Trump-loving automatons did as they were told.

Yet when all these MAGA folks strolled through the People’s House in an attempt to seize power and reinstall Trump, not a one of them carried a firearm. Is it possible that every one of these thousands of “violent” protesters and insurrectionists forgot their weapons? Every one? I thought they were essentially epoxied to them. And not a one of them arrived at the scene of the crime and thought, “Damn, I forgot my gun. I’d better call one of my fellow insurrectionists and ask him to bring a spare!” Really? Many hundreds of gun nuts were trying to overthrow the government, but all of them forgot their weapons? Does this seem likely?

If this was the case, they were the world’s worst insurrectionists. (And four of them were killed, versus none of those they were supposedly assaulting.)

It was not much of an “insurrection,” was it?

Image via Pexels.