The big interview was generic Biden but humiliated journalists are going for the kill

I’m betting that, as you read this, you already know about Joe Biden’s absolute train-wreck of an interview with George Stephanopoulos. Although Biden was in better shape and more coherent than he was during his disastrous debate with Donald Trump, he still presented as a confused old man and, if you’re someone who believes in truth, not post-modern relativism, a dishonest old man. For those of us who have watched Biden’s decline, this was expected. What wasn’t expected was Stephanopoulos’s desperate attempts to get Joe to acknowledge he’s leaving the campaign and the post-interview talking heads’ savage attacks on Joe. That’s how you know Joe’s White House days are over.

We conservatives realized during the primary debates in 2019 that there was something wrong with Joe. Remember those bizarre claims about record players? Back then, before the Dems had consolidated around Biden as “the candidate,” they were willing to acknowledge his problems, whether age or the aura of 1970s racism that invariably clung to him—and that was the subject of Kamala Harris’s savage attack. However, once Biden was anointed (thanks, Jim Clyburn), the media switched modes.

Image: YouTube screen grab.

For the past four years, we’ve witnessed the media engaged in the same thing that Bernard Goldberg described in his aptly titled book, A Slobbering Love Affair: The True (And Pathetic) Story of the Torrid Romance Between Barack Obama and the Mainstream Media. The difference between the media’s love affair with Obama and its love affair with Biden is that Obama, while reprehensible (from a conservative, pro-American viewpoint) was, and is, sentient.

In Biden’s case, the media could easily handle Joe’s substantive problems. They didn’t care that Biden was a man with a long history of corrupt dealings that his son’s laptop fully revealed, a nasty penchant for groping and sniffing little girls, a substance-abusing daughter whose diary strongly hints at inappropriate father-daughter behavior, and a long and well-documented history of lying and incompetence. Those were all “Republicans pounce” stories that could be deftly set aside.

For the media, the problem was Biden’s obvious cognitive decline. Just contrast Joe in 2018 boasting about using taxpayer money to fire a Ukrainian prosecutor who was on to Hunter’s grift with any random Biden video from before the debate:

Flashback: @JoeBiden in 2018 brags about getting Ukrainian prosecutor fired.



"I look at him and say we’re leaving in six hours, if the prosecutor’s not fired, you’re not getting the money. Oh, son of a bitch got fired." pic.twitter.com/w97Sdy0Nsm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 23, 2019

Joe Biden is speaking gibberish again



pic.twitter.com/ytpXH80D38 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 23, 2024

In the former, Biden is sleazy and proud of his corruption, but he’s obviously compos mentis. In the latter—and again, this was before the debate—Biden is obviously non compos mentis. His brain is a scrambled egg.

What Biden did on the debate stage was worse than exposing himself. He exposed the media. He embarrassed them by revealing that they are either credulous fools or dishonest hacks. If there was a shred of decency in any of them, they’d be looking within with remorse, repenting of their sins, and trying to reform. But that’s not how our media roll. Instead, they now want to erase from the world stage the thing that caused them shame: Joe Biden.

So it was that, during his short interview with Biden, Stephanopoulos was desperate to get Biden to admit that, “Yeah, I’m feeling my age and, for the good of the country, I’m going to step aside.” You could feel George’s mounting frustration as Biden resisted the cues, even as Biden continued to demonstrate that he is incapable of being America’s chief executive for even another day. George’s desperation didn’t stem from love for America; it stemmed from a desire to hide from his own sins.

I won’t clog this post up with videos of Biden’s horrible showing last night. If you’re a glutton for punishment, Bonchie has all the key videos. Let’s just say you know you’re a Dem in trouble when Stephanopoulos must remind you not to discuss campaign crowds in a head-to-head with Donald Trump.

It didn’t get better after the debate. ABC’s talking heads were equally anxious to boot Biden. What you see below is savage:

One month ago, these same people would have assured Americans that Biden’s childhood stutter (unknown before the 2020 campaign) was a little worse but that he was every bit as focused and vigorous as always. Now, they’re dragging Biden’s inert body to the trash heap. Nothing represents that more than Olivia Nuzzi’s viral essay, “The Conspiracy of Silence to Protect Joe Biden The president’s mental decline was like a dark family secret for many elite supporters.” They all knew, every last one of them.

For years now, the American media have called conservatives liars. They told us we were lying when we denied the Russia hoax, we were lying when we denied the Very Fine People hoax, we were lying when we said COVID was a lab leak, we were lying and delusional when we touted hydroxychloroquine's benefits while slamming masks and lockdowns, and, most of all, we were lying about Joe Biden’s manifest cognitive decline.

We’ve been proven right every single time, but don’t expect a mea culpa. The media is simply gearing up to put another leftist in Joe’s place and, no matter that person’s sins or incompetence, the media will tell Americans that conservatives are lying. The real question is this: Moving forward, which party will Americans believe?