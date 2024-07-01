A challenge to a failing Western civilization

In an interview with Israel Hayom, Professor Michael Wolffsohn of the Federal Army University in Munich stated:

"Hamas is not just a terror army, but also an organization that holds a modern ideology for the extermination of Jews."

Wolffsohn is one of the world’s leading researchers on the analysis of German-Israeli relations.

According to Wolffsohn, students in Europe and the U.S. who express solidarity with Hamas:

“are actually expressing solidarity with the ‘values’ of the Nazi Einsatzgruppen, ”who were the spearhead of the German masterplan for the extermination of the Jews.”

With due respect to Professor Wolffsohn, the spirit of Hamas is not confined to the Palestinian-controlled territories.

The notion and depth of Hamas has been promoted and expanded by professors, lecturers and administrators who have infiltrated elite Western universities in pursuit of their Marxist-Islamist global deception.

This negative and dangerous influence is felt in government decisions made by tainted administrators, the media, and corporate America.

But not only America.

It has been allowed to expand its influence with open border policies, inviting an alien mass immigration, a migration that exported the Jihadism of Hamas from the Middle East into Western countries in which they take root and spread their influence.

This migration has changed Western societies forever, permitted by a dormant indigenous population that left critical decisions to their elected Socialist leaders who ruined their nations’ economies, security, traditional values, and self-confidence, out of a delusional political appeasement to the unappeased stranger.

That sprit, the notion of Hamas, is no longer something that we Israelis alone have to deal with.

Yes, we are at the forefront of the war of civilizations against the uncivilized, but it is increasingly embedded in your society, whether you are reading this from the American continent, Europe, or Australasia.

Deal with it before they devour you, as we are dealing with it as I am writing this to you.

Be warned! First, they come for the Saturday people.

Barry Shaw is the Senior Associate for Public Diplomacy at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies. He is also the author of ‘Fighting Hamas, BDS and Anti-Semitism,' '1917. From Palestine to the Land of Israel, 'BDS for IDIOTS,' and his latest work 'A Tale of Love and Destiny,' the dramatic life of a Jewish heroine.

