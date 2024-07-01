Industry experts sound the alarm—we may or may not have enough critical minerals on hand in the event of WWIII

While all eyes have been on Joe Biden as he’s drained our Strategic Petroleum Reserve for poll number boosts, it looks as though he’s been sabotaging our rare earth mineral stockpile on the side. Here’s the story, from a report by Kelsey Baker at Business Insider:

US stockpiles of the rare earth minerals it would need to fight a war against an adversary like China are a mystery, and experts warn it’s a problem They [rare earth minerals] are a subset of the critical minerals deemed essential for national security. If the supply chain for these minerals is disrupted, the negative impact on the US could be considerable. Stockpile sizes are unclear, yet there are indications that levels aren’t where they need to be. Part of the military’s mission at home is to keep stockpiles of goods like critical minerals on hand for emergency wartime use. Recent government research suggests that Congress knows that the stockpile levels are insufficient, but the numbers aren’t made available to the public. That opacity is troubling to some experts.





As Baker notes, REMs are “essential” for national security, because they’re critical components in the war manufacturing process:

Rare earth minerals are needed to make all sorts of things, from F-35 stealth fighters and night-vision goggles to internet fiber-optic cables and MRI machines.

Baker’s list doesn’t quite convey the true expansiveness of these mined materials for military use though—REMs are necessary for missiles, ship- and submarine- and plane- building, radar technologies, any battery-powered equipment (radios, drones), camera lenses and optics, surveillance, body armor, and first aid.

But, outside of the military industry, REMs are used for laptops and smartphones, appliances, communication technologies, light bulbs—and of course, the “green” industry.

Now, you'd think that given Biden's exaggerated "green" agenda and his abuse of the pen to achieve it, and the fact that the world can literally not produce enough mined material to keep up with the legislated/mandated "green" transition for which the self-imagined elites advocate, he might prioritize supply—but nope, that's not the case at all:

Some experts say the lack of transparency on mineral stockpile levels within the US leaves the public in the dark about what’s actually being done to curb American dependence on what the Pentagon calls its ‘pacing challenge’ for the critical minerals it would need in a great-power conflict.







