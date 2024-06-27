VIDEO: Tucker Carlson destroys a mindless reporter bot in Australia

Donald Trump said that American journalists are partisan hacks and that we need to stand up to them. He was right. The same is true of journalists in the West generally. Tucker Carlson confronted one of those ideologically programmed partisan hacks in Australia and absolutely refused to let her get away with her dishonesty and smears.

Six years ago, a video emerged of Jordan Peterson speaking to Cathy Newman. It’s fascinating. Newman perfectly illustrates the leftist media’s inability to process what conservatives say. What you see is a woman whose brain is no longer her own. She’s a drone, and everything a conservative says goes through the translation filter:

The other day, Tucker Carlson, while speaking in Australia, had the same experience as Jordan Peterson did, although the reporter was much uglier in her approach. The video is almost six minutes long and worth every minute, because

The reporter opens by announcing that Tucker’s “replacement theory” claims are premised on keeping nations white, with the implication being that he’s a white supremacist.

Tucker asks the reporter for a citation which, of course, she cannot provide. He politely explains to her that he’s never mentioned race in connection with the replacement argument. Instead, he’s talking about the way that Western governments are replacing all citizens of their home countries, regardless of race, color, creed, etc., with more compliant people from other countries. In that way, our Western governments can avoid the responsibility of actually implementing good policies that keep their existing citizens happy, healthy, and productive.

The reporter, however, denies that Tucker is saying what he’s saying and just keeps coming back to implying that his views are racist, even as she carefully avoids a direct accusation to preserve plausible deniability. Then, having ignored everything that Tucker said and established to her own satisfaction that Tucker is, indeed, a racist sending out dog whistles across America, the reporter blamed Tucker’s speech for the shooting in “Buffalo” New York, which saw “11 Jewish Americans killed.” (The only mass shooting I know of in Buffalo killed ten blacks. The shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh killed 11 Jews.)

With this accusation, Tucker ceases to be polite, exclaiming, “How do they get people this stupid in the media?” I don’t think it’s entirely stupidity, though. While ignorant and not that bright, the reporter shows the feral intelligence of programmatic cult thinking. After all, even stupid people can recognize the truth when it stares them in the face. Cultists can’t.

Tucker explains that he opposes all violence and wraps up by pointing out how evil the reporter’s analogy is (namely, that if you oppose unlimited, unlegislated illegal immigration, you’re a white supremacist):

How dare you try to tie me to some lunatic who murdered people. How dare you, actually? “I mean, do you know what I mean? It’d be like, “Hitler wore those shoes. A lot of people are saying that you’re like Hitler. Can you explain those shoes? Hitler wore exactly the same shoes.” And you’re like, “I’ve got nothing to do with Hitler.” That’s how I feel about your absurd, disingenuous question.”

The leftist cult hamster-wheels in the reporter’s brain turn, and she concludes that, if Tucker opposes violence, he must oppose guns (because, of course, guns equal violence, right?). That’s why what she says next is more in the way of being a statement than a question: “So, therefore, you support gun control.”

Tucker is again flabbergasted. “What? I thought it couldn’t get dumber, but it did.” He explains that the most dangerous situation in the world is when the government has a monopoly on violence. We have an inherent human right to self-defense.

You can practically hear the reporter thinking, “Does not compute.” That’s the only way to explain what she says next. “So, you don’t think you harbor any kind of responsibility for these hate crimes?”

At that point, Tucker has enough. And I love how he wraps up dealing with this woman because it sums up the reality of these reporters, whether at home or abroad. They are not merely stupid, which is unfortunate but tolerable. They’re programmed:

I’m sorry, I’m trying to be charitable. I’m trying to be charitable. I was like, maybe you’re just pretending to be dumb. Now, I don’t think it’s an act. I just feel sorry. I mean, because I got here, and the country is so unbelievably beautiful, and the people are so cheerful and funny and cool and smart. I’m like, your media has got to be better than ours. It can’t just be a bunch of castrated robots reading questions from the boss, and then it turns out it’s exactly the same. Maybe even a tiny bit dumber.

Image: X screen grab.