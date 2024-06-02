Vermont effectively criminalizes oil production

Vermont recently passed legislation that will punish oil companies for producing oil, by forcing them to pay a share of damages allegedly caused by "climate change."

In doing so, the Green Mountain State has effectively criminalized the extraction and production of petroleum—and therefor petroleum products.

Per the Associated Press:

Under the legislation, the Vermont state treasurer, in consultation with the Agency of Natural Resources, would provide a report by Jan. 15, 2026, on the total cost to Vermonters and the state from the emission of greenhouse gases from Jan. 1, 1995, to Dec. 31, 2024. The assessment would look at the effects on public health, natural resources, agriculture, economic development, housing and other areas. The state would use federal data to determine the amount of covered greenhouse gas emissions attributed to a fossil fuel company.

To say this is insane is to seriously understate things. Assuming that greenhouse gases are in some way detrimental, how could it be possible to apportion “blame” amongst companies, industries, individuals, groups, organizations, vehicles, appliances … and the government?

Nonetheless, typically timid GOP Gov. Phil Scott managed to be missing in action long enough for the bill to become law without his signature. The Pine Tree State’s chief invertebrate then actually wrote a letter to lawmakers in which he said, “I understand the desire to seek funding to mitigate the effects of climate change that has hurt our state in so many ways.”

Invertebrate --noun--: an animal lacking a backbone, such as an arthropod, mollusk, annelid, coelenterate ... or establishment Republican. See also, RINO.

The oil companies should go along with the insanity. Not one drop of oil should be directed towards Vermont. Let Vermonters freeze to death in the winter — or die of heatstroke in the allegedly rapidly warming climate. No affordable gasoline to power your vehicles so you can go to work, the hospital, out to eat, or on vacation? Too bad, dumbasses. Think about that — and the myriad of other products that are made from petroleum -- the next time you are going to vote.

Penalizing companies that deliver lifesaving (and enhancing) goods and services by extorting money from them over and above the regular rate of taxation is a recipe for societal disaster. Unfortunately, this is of a piece with penalizing farmers for producing the food we need to survive. (While we’re at it, let’s also penalize the waste management companies that pick up and haul away our garbage. I mean, my God, they literally trash Mother Earth by inserting refuse into her by way of landfills!)

Here’s hoping Vermont’s politicians are held responsible for the damages this legislation will cause.

This is Atlas Shrugged writ large.

By the way, who is John Galt?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License