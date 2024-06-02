« De Niro vs. Trump | The current trend of deeply annoying movie music »
June 2, 2024

Polls show the changing opinion of Israelis about a Palestinian state. Can you blame them?

By Barry Shaw

In 2005, the majority of Israelis favored the establishment of a Palestinian state.

By 2013, just over 50% of Israeli Jews still favored a two-state solution, despite a growing wave of Palestinian terror attacks.

Just weeks before the horrors of Oct. 7, 2023, according to a Pew poll, it was already down to 32%.

According to a new poll, released by the Pew Research Center on May 30, 2024, only 19% of Israeli Jews believe that it is possible to live alongside a Palestinian state.

It would be interesting for Pew to hold a specific poll among the peacenik residents of the Gaza kibbutzim about their change in attitude toward accepting a Palestinian state both before and after Oct. 7.

I would anticipate that the vast majority -- at least 80% -- would acknowledge they wanted a two-state solution before Oct. 7.


It would be interesting to learn what they think today.

My instincts tell me it will be below 15%.

The result of these polls should be an eye-opener to the Biden administration and the European governments who have rushed to embrace recognition of a Palestinian state with emotions still red raw in Israel.

As of March 30, 2024, 76% of Jewish Israelis say Israel will achieve its goals -- the military elimination of Hamas and the return of the hostages -- only in the current war, and not by negotiations.

Barry Shaw is a Senior Associate for Public Diplomacy at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.

Image: Pexels // Pexels License

