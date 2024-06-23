The trans superiority narrative is a declaration of separation, in essence, of war. In order to accept it, one must reject objective reality, as George Orwell wrote in 1984:

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

The narrative is not merely a cry for “trans rights,” but an in-your-face rejection of objective reality that begins before birth. We are now told fetuses know in the womb they are trans, and mentally ill parents are encouraged to believe their infants have similar knowledge and must be transitioned lest they inevitably kill themselves. “Do you want a trans son or a dead daughter?” supposed therapists and doctors demand.

What portion of the population “identifies” as trans? That’s a difficult question, largely because the only way to determine if anyone is trans is if they are willing to identify as such, and that identification is subject to immediate change. There is no more a biological “trans” sex than there are any of the 57 or so other “genders.” Politifact’s surmise is in line with others:

In reality, current data shows that the number of people who identify as transgender is very low: between 0.5% and 1.6% of American adults, with slightly higher numbers among young people. Yet when asked, people overestimate the number of trans people, with one survey showing the public thinks as many as 1 in 5 people — or 21% of the population — is transgender.

It's likely .5% is high, and equally likely the young, manipulated by peer pressure, by the common identity confusion of youth and well-meaning—or not—adults accounts for any higher number. Why would anyone imagine 21% of the population is trans? Because of the prevalent trans superiority narrative.

Graphic: X screenshot.

Trans lunacy is forcing its way into every aspect of life, but is perhaps most obvious in sports, where we are told there are no differences between boys and girls/men and women. Mediocre male athletes, who competing against males would have no chance to win, pretend to be female and suddenly become champions. There is no right to deprive females of their athletic accomplishments and scholarships. Reality imposes itself when females identify as male and try to compete with men. In those cases, females aren’t winning, yet if there are no differences between men and women, shouldn’t they be champions?

There is no right to ogle females in locker rooms and showers, nor is there a right for males to use the same bathrooms as females. There is no right to pretend to be the opposite sex, nor is there a right to force others to share in and praise trans delusions, yet these are among the “trans rights” demanded by the narrative. Anyone identifying as trans has no fewer constitutional rights than anyone else, but because they and their enablers think them somehow more evolved, intellectually and morally superior over those of normal sex, their whims, their “trans rights,” must take precedence over the rights of others. Their superiority demands society cater to their whims, further trapping them in their delusions, making it more difficult for them, and their enablers, to recognize reality.

Graphic: X screenshot.

A substantial portion of the medical profession is also engaging in profitable delusions. In 2022, Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston announced it would no longer provide “gender affirming care,” after it became clear their providers could be charged with child abuse, but they lied and continued to manipulate and mutilate children. Dr. Eithan Haim blew the whistle, and has been charged with violating HIPAA statutes by the Biden administration. A nurse at the same hospital who blew the whistle over the hospital illegally billing taxpayers for “transgender medicine,” was paid a visit by the FBI, who threatened to prosecute her.

As with so much else, support for the trans superiority narrative largely falls along blue state/red state lines, though even in red states, some institutions such as schools are all in for trans. Educators, legislators and the Biden Administration bend and break reality to uphold the trans superiority narrative, as I’ve frequently noted in writing about the Nashville Covenant attack. The Nashville Police and FBI are fighting to keep the trans killer’s writings secret.

Why would they prevent the public from having public documents? The killer’s writings, some of which have been leaked, destroy the narrative. The killer was mentally ill and because of their trans ideation, deadly dangerous.

Red states largely reject the narrative while blue states embrace it, and the whims of a tiny portion of the population, cynically manipulated by leftist politicians, are materially contributing to the dissolution of the American republic. Unless the Constitution can be read to be a suicide pact, no one has that right, not even trans.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.