'We cannot dedicate, we cannot consecrate, we cannot hallow': The leadership we need today

Eight score and seven years ago, our nation's greatest leader, Abraham Lincoln, stood on the blood-soaked grounds of Gettysburg and reminded us that government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not perish from this Earth.

Today, as we face the challenges of a divided nation, we would do well to recall the wisdom and courage that Lincoln embodied.



We need leaders who understand that our democracy is not a relic of the past, but a living, breathing experiment in self-government.

We need leaders who recognize that the struggles of our ancestors were not in vain, and that the sacrifices of those who have come before us demand that we continue to strive for a more perfect union.



We need leaders who will put the people above party, above power, and above personal gain. We need leaders who will work tirelessly to ensure that government truly is of the people, by the people, and for the people – not just the privileged few.

Leaders who will fight for the rights of the marginalized, the oppressed, and the vulnerable. Leaders who will stand up to the special interests and corporate powers that seek to undermine our democracy.



We need leaders who will unite us, not divide us. Who will appeal to our better angels, not our basest instincts. Who will remind us that we are not red or blue, but red, white, and blue. Leaders who will seek common ground, not perpetuate gridlock and partisan strife. Leaders who will work across party lines to find solutions to our nation's problems, rather than simply scoring political points.



We need leaders who will stand up to the forces of hate, of bigotry, and of discrimination. Leaders who will recognize that our nation's greatness is not measured by our military might or our economic power, but by our ability to provide for the common good, to promote the general welfare, and to secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.



We need leaders who will not use the language of hate, of fear, of division, but who will speak to our hopes, our dreams, and our aspirations. Leaders who will inspire us to be our best selves, who will challenge us to live up to our highest ideals, and who will remind us that we are capable of greatness. Leaders who will call us to embrace our shared values of justice, equality, and freedom, and to work towards a brighter future for all.



We need leaders who will recognize the urgent threats facing our nation and our world, from climate change to economic inequality, from racial injustice to political corruption. Leaders who will not shrink from the challenges of our time, but who will rise to meet them with courage, with vision, and with a commitment to the common good.



In short, we need leaders who will truly put the people first. Who will truly put country over party. Who will truly put the common good above personal gain. Leaders who will be guided by the wisdom of Lincoln's words, and who will strive to build a nation that is truly of the people, by the people, and for the people.



Let us not forget the lessons of Gettysburg. Let us not forget the sacrifices of those who have come before us. Let us not forget the wisdom of Lincoln's words. Let us not forget the power of our democracy, and the potential of our nation to be a beacon of hope and freedom for the world.



The fate of our democracy depends on it. The future of our nation depends on it. The future of our world depends on it.



We cannot dedicate, we cannot consecrate, we cannot hallow this ground – or this nation – without the leadership that truly puts the people first. The leadership that truly puts country over party. The leadership that truly puts the common good above personal gain.



The time for such leadership is now. The need for such leadership is urgent. The fate of our democracy, our nation, and our world depends on it.

Ronald Beaty lives in Massachusetts.

