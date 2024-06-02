The cult of Trump?

Remember then Newsweek editor Evan Thomas tongue bathed Barack Obama back in 2009?

Well, we were the good guys in 1984, it felt that way. It hasn't felt that way in recent years. So Obama's had, really, a different task We're seen too often as the bad guys. And he, he has a very different job from ... Reagan was all about America, and you talked about it. Obama is - we are above that now. We're not just parochial, we're not just chauvinistic, we're not just provincial. We stand for something, I mean in a way Obama's standing above the country, above above the world, he's sort of God.

Graphic: YouTube Screenshot.

As it turned out, Obama wasn’t even “sort of” God. He was a liar, a Marxist, a racist and a demagogue who pushed America, in office and out, to the edge of civil war.

Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) are good at manipulating language, and excel at projection, as in this Psychology Today explanation of Trump voters:

Mr. Trump's most devoted followers are a relatively small part of the U.S. electorate. They tend to believe in a very specific idea of patriotism that includes international isolationism and xenophobia, under the guidance of a man who some claim was "chosen by God" to lead them.

Christians tend to vote for Republicans, hence Trump, so obviously, they must be the people claiming Trump “chosen by God.” The worst among them are “Radical, Traditional Catholics,” Christians who like the history and tradition of the Latin Mass. However, one can search forever to find Normal Americans—Christians--speaking of Donald Trump, or any politician, as “sort of God.”

Christians and other Normal Americans know human beings are fallen, and becoming a politician doesn’t improve their lot. They don’t worship politicians, not only because that’s theologically unsound, but because they see politicians as not particularly bright or reliable hired hands. They keep a close eye on them. Coincidentally, the Constitution, and the writings of the Founders, see politicians in much the same terms.

Why, then, do Normal Americans prefer Donald Trump? Notice I did not ask “why do they like Donald Trump” or “why do they love/praise Donald Trump?” Normal Americans—Republicans—do not see politicians as saviors. They do not see government as the solution to any problem, quite the opposite.

Normal Americans tend to see all politicians as corrupt and narcissistic, though they are open to being pleasantly surprised. This was the case with Donald Trump who was elected largely because he was a political outsider, and promised to Make America Great Again (MAGA). Amazingly, he did. He lowered taxes, lowered inflation, kept us out of wars while judiciously and effectively using American military power when necessary, and did not rule by executive order. He made America energy independent. All this and so much more without damaging the Constitution while under constant attack from D/s/cs.

Joe Biden undid all of this, and now whines that Trump, if reelected, will destroy “our democracy,” and project on Trump everything Biden and his entirely weaponized DOJ, FBI and federal government have done and are doing. D/s/cs fear Trump and the American people who can’t be trusted to vote the right—left—way. They fear Trump will keep his promise to make America great again by restoring the rule of law, beginning with deporting every illegal, thus undoing their plan for permanent power.

Graphic: Donald Trump swearing in ceremony. Wikimedia Commons.org. Public Domain.

Normal Americans don’t love Donald Trump and certainly don’t think him a deity. They do, however, see a man with a proven record of success for America, a man who has proved he can revive the economy, who will restore American energy independence, and who will, in every way that matters, put America first. They see a man who will restore our military and who will return government to serving rather than ruling and harassing Americans. In Trump they see a man who understands the necessity of merit, a man who will abolish DEI/CRT and all the rest. They would vote for anyone with such policies and track record of success.

What most horrifies D/s/cs is Trump is now older and wiser. He knows what he has to do and who he has to fire to restore America. If successful, he’ll set back “our democracy” for a generation, perhaps forever.

Trump “sort of God?” Never. But compared to the alternative, Normal Americans will vote for a man who clearly loves America and Americans, and who will honor his oath to uphold and defend the Constitution and faithfully execute the law.

