Should the U.S. and Europe go their separate ways?

Since at least as far back as 1917, when the U.S. unwisely intervened in World War I to rescue the Western Allies, the major European nations have grown accustomed to American largesse. Americans have played the role of overindulgent parents, and the Europeans have responded as would entitled children who both demand handouts and then resent the parents who supply them.

A large proportion of Europeans have negative opinions of the U.S. They consider us arrogant and selfish. As a result, we have been labeled as “the Ugly Americans” for decades.

A big part of this is the involvement of American armed forces in Europe. Numerous anecdotes demonstrate that communities in Europe beg for American bases, desiring the economic benefits — but then they complain about every minuscule inconvenience that comes from accommodating them. In at least one such community, for example, Americans must contend with paying fines for running afoul of obscure parking regulations, even though there are no signs, as in “no parking” signs, that limit parking to certain hours on certain days. The attitude is, “You should have asked.” Literally.

More consequentially, it is expected by Europeans that Americans will shed their blood to defend European countries who refuse to adequately defend themselves against foreign invaders, or to deter them. They live rent-free behind the American shield.

Add to this the fact that some of those nations invite in Islamists, who not only refuse to assimilate, but pose a real danger should war ensue. Finally, the entire basic outlook of some European nations is entirely contrary to American policy, for example in their sympathies toward Gazans (who overwhelmingly support the terrorist organization Hamas) and in their hostility toward Israel.

A break with Europe need not be total, of course. Our customs and traditions are historically European, and they define our heartland. There are mutual interests as well. We should hold on to what is good, and by that I mean what is good for America. What is needed is for the spoiled brats to move out from under the American roof and make their own way in this complex and dangerous world.

They need to fund their own military, for example. They need to be made aware that in future European wars, the United States is not at their beck and call. If we intervene at all, it must be to protect American interests first. When American sacrifices on Europe’s behalf are met with ingratitude, we must not try to please those who can never be pleased.

Undoubtedly, the European response to America, when the “reset button” is pushed, will be the usual howling that the sky is falling. President Trump understands that. He will stand fast.

That is why we need him.

Image: Old Photo Profile via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.