Should Garland be charged with lying to Congress?

Merrick Garland recently testified before the House Judiciary Committee, and among other things, was “battered” over his decision to keep the recorded interview tapes between Joe Biden and special counsel Robert Hur hidden from the public.

Garland has the audacity to say that no one is above the law, and his Justice department never considers politics in its decisions, but those statements are demonstrably not true. Here are a couple simple questions for Garland that show that statement is a lie:

Did Biden commit felonies when he illegally took and mishandled classified documents for fifty years? Yes.

Did the Justice department let him off, citing his status as an “elderly” man with a “poor memory”? Also yes.

Why would the Justice department withhold the transcripts from its interview with Biden? It is clearly a lie when Garland says it is to protect future investigations—it is obviously a political decision. Since when is diminished cognitive function a get-out-jail-free card?

Biden did not turn over the documents as soon as he knew he had them; instead, he shared them with a ghost writer, which is also a felony.

Cooperation is also not a defense to a felony; if a murderer cooperates with law enforcement, he/she is still guilty of murder.

A 75-year-old grandmother was sentenced to two years in prison for a peaceful protest at a Planned Parenthood clinic, but the president was let off because they said he was too old to prosecute. Isn’t that clearly a political decision?

As for saying no one is above the law, that is pure garbage.

Alejandro Mayorkas has continually lied to Congress…and has never been charged.

Anthony Fauci has continually lied to Congress…and has never been charged.

Does anyone believe that “politics” aren’t part of the decision-making process, as Garland has yet to charge Jim and Hunter Biden for lying to Congress? The Justice Department has never cared about the Biden family business of taking kickbacks. Why would they change now?

Former FBI director James Comey listed all the crimes Hillary committed, but let her off so as not to get in the way of her presidential run.

Comey and others continually lied to the FISA court to illegally spy on people surrounding President Trump, and were never charged.

The FBI never charged drug-running terrorists, instead opting to let them off the hook, because Obama ordered them to stand down for the sake of his Iranian nuclear deal. That is purely a political decision.

The FBI knowingly lied to social media companies, a scheme to censor the information about the “Laptop from Hell” from the public just a month before the November 2020 election, but none of those involved in this coverup were ever charged. Isn’t this election interference?

What about Garland himself? He clearly is above the law. He lied to Congress about his involvement with the White House and the National School Boards Association on a coordinated effort to target parents. From the New York Post:

He [Garland] testified to Congress last month that he didn’t order the targeting of parents who criticize schools policies, let alone treat them as domestic terrorists. Now an internal Justice Department memo shows just that is under way. Garland needs to explain his apparent perjury, pronto. And quash the efforts that the memo exposes. Again: He told lawmakers that Justice and the FBI are not using counterterror tools to target parents, as the National School Boards Association had requested in a letter crafted with the White House. Yet House Republicans this week released a whistleblower’s bombshell e-mail — sent on behalf of the FBI’s Counterterrorism and Criminal Investigations divisions the day before the AG testified — asking agents to ‘apply’ a ‘threat tag’ and ‘track’ threats against school officials.

While Garland targeted peaceful protesters at Planned Parenthood abortuaries, he let off those who violently destroyed crisis pregnancy centers. He then lied about the reason to Congress, in the most asinine way, claiming that the violent protesters escape consequences because he can’t identify them because they attack at night. It is obviously a political decision to let them go, and nothing else. Since when is the federal government’s lawfare rendered incapable because someone committed a crime at night and not the day?

But Trump was convicted of 34 felonies over 34 bookkeeping misdemeanors (paying a lawyer bill where the payments were labeled as a legal expense) with an expired statute of limitations—these alleged violations were determined by a jury to be felonies because they supposedly were done in a bid to interfere in an election.

On a side note: Christoper Wray, the head of the FBI, just asked for a lot more money because terrorists are coming across the border. The question is, why haven’t Garland and Wray called on Biden to reverse his executive orders that caused the problem?

The CDC and NIH have also not called out Biden to correct the problem of diseases coming across the border.

It appears that the deep state bureaucrats care more about power, money, and their jobs than protecting the American people.

The solution is to elect Trump so that we have a chance to clean up the government.

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.