Mocking the left’s missteps

The fascist far-left ruling class is fresh out of ideas, and Biden is in big trouble politically, polling right up there with fungal infections, in the words of Senator John Kennedy. Spending is out of control, causing rampant Bidenflation that everyone feels and no amount of BS from the national socialist media can hide. The illegal invasion is going to force even more “entitlement,” law enforcement, and drug treatment spending, causing even more spending and more Bidenflation in a never-ending “Democratic” doom cycle.

Even their “best” idea is going bust before their very eyes. Waging lawfare against President Trump was supposed to be the secret to stopping the man. Instead, it was like squirting JP5 into the last stage of a jet engine and dealing with the acceleration G-forces as you push past the sound barrier.

The story now is that the far left is panicking over this prospect, and Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) is calling for New York governor Kathy Hochul (D) to pardon President Trump. In ostensibly a refreshing change from the past few years, the D-Minn. representative wants this “for the good of the country.”

Everyone can see that this was a naked attempt to blunt the momentum generated by the Democrats’ Soviet-style show trial. After all, just when did they start caring about the good of the country? Was that before or after they let in several million illegal invaders, criminals, terrorists, and tons of poisonous fentanyl?

If we on the pro-freedom right hadn’t been angered about the injustice of the “verdict” in the kangaroo-court trial (no offense to kangaroos), we probably would have been rolling on the floor laughing at the fact that it boosted Trump’s polls and raised him a record amount of campaign cash.

Make no mistake: the verdict in the sham that was the Trump trial was one of those watershed moments that brought everything into focus. Up ’til now, you could fool yourself into thinking things were still semi-normal, so to speak. But now we’re talking about the serious consequences of the weaponization of the government by one political party against its opponents. If that can be done against the man at the top, what’s to stop them from doing that to everyone else?

All of this should be a signal it’s time to stop playing nice with the left. Leftists expect us to use their words and follow their silly rules, while they use any means to attack the country and Western culture and cancel conservatives.

We have an advantage they no longer possess: the ability to laugh. There was a time when they barely could, but now intersectionality has them tied up in humorless knots. The word is that the left can’t meme. They can’t work in comedy these days, either. They can’t tell or take a joke, and it’s the one unvoiced complaint they have against President Trump: his sense of humor. Someone even has a T-shirt to this effect: “Mean Tweets 2024.”

They were never going to pardon President Trump. That was just a phony ploy designed to deflect attention from their predicament, born of their lust for pure political power. But it shows that they are out of rational ideas, and they’re panicking.

Do a quick thought experiment and consider what would happen. How would they treat the pro-freedom right if we were in this predicament?

Yes, like good little leftist authoritarians who love to fully weaponize governmental power, they would send in the FBI to investigate anyone talking about this, and if they could, they would make a few arrests. That’s all a part of the totalitarian playbook.

But beyond that, they would be mocking us everywhere for getting into this predicament. Every late-night “comedian” would make fun of us in their routines for days on end. Saturday Night Live would devote half their skits to the cause — they wouldn’t be funny, because that ship sailed long ago, but they would put in the effort. You should not doubt that the cable “news” channels would get in on the act as well, because they would want to mercilessly punish us across the board.

With that in mind, it’s time to consider what we should do to make fun of what they have done to themselves. Granted, despite all the psychobabble, we’re not the authoritarians here. So we’re not going to be doing what they would have done, going all Stasi. No, we’ve got something much more potent and a lot more fun.

The plain fact is that tyrannical types cannot deal with mockery because it undermines their official bearing and their authority. This is why the left can’t meme. It's why comedy has been dying the past few years. You couldn’t make fun of Obama or Biden and the rest. Tim and Braden over on Second Legacy are already having a lot of fun with this, and now that the far left is desperately trying to change the subject. It’s time to deride the leftists for their abject lack of ideas and authoritarian mindset.

We know they would mock us mercilessly if we had made this colossal blunder and then tried to dig our way out. Consider that the model for what we should do next.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: zenjazzygeek via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.