School choice looking pretty good in this state

Based on the last primary and upcoming election, Governor Abbott of Texas has done it. He defeated the GOP representatives who voted against vouchers and replaced them just in time for November.

As they say, he has the votes to make the vouchers possible next year. Here is the story:

Abbott’s success campaigning against fellow Republicans during the primary election sent a clear message that disloyalty would not be tolerated even for those who supported other priorities he outlined. If the pro-voucher candidates who Abbott supported in their primaries win in the November general election, as many are expected to, the governor argues he has the votes to finally pass legislation. The governor’s voucher crusade represents the culmination of more than three decades of work by Christian conservative donors, whose influence in Texas politics has never been more pronounced. They have poured millions of dollars into candidates and helped lead or fund a network of organizations, such as the influential Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank, to galvanize Republicans around the issue.

Yes, a lot of Christian groups have supported vouchers. However, I would argue that the voucher movement is more about dissatisfaction with school performance and scores. In other words, many parents just don’t feel that they are getting their money’s worth.

We will see in 2025. It does look as though the state Legislature will reward Governor Abbott’s efforts with vouchers.

Image: jarmoluk via Pixabay, Pixabay License.