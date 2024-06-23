Who faces prison: Child-mutilators, or the doctor who exposed them?

Last month, NPR published an article entitled “There are now 25 states with bans on health care for minors.” NPR being what it is, “health care for minors” is a euphemism for the performance of hormonal and surgical procedures that obscure the biological sex of children.

In June 2023, Texas passed a law banning puberty-blockers and genital-mutilating surgeries for minors. The Texas law prohibits

any sort of procedures like double mastectomies, puberty blockers, sex change surgeries and cross-sex hormones from being performed on underage girls and boys. The law will also prevent state funds being used on such procedures. ... An exception is included in the law for minors that are already receiving puberty blockers or hormone treatments, as well as those that have already attended at least 12 mental health counseling sessions within six months prior to beginning treatment. It would, however, require those already receiving such care to be "weaned" off in a medically appropriate manner. ... The medical licenses of those convicted of breaking the law could be revoked.

Clearly, most Americans believe that subjecting minors to these procedures constitutes dangerous and permanent child abuse, regardless of whether a 10-year-old may believe differently. And most Americans believe that parents have no right to subject their children to such abusive procedures.

Nevertheless, a few days ago, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Texas Southern District unsealed a four-count indictment against Doctor Ethan Haim, alleging that he

obtained personal information including patient names, treatment codes and the attending physician from Texas Children’s Hospital’s (TCH) electronic system without authorization. He allegedly obtained this information under false pretenses and with intent to cause malicious harm to TCH. ... If convicted, Haim faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 maximum possible fine.

Acting on an FBI investigation, the Department of Justice charged Dr. Haim with HIPAA violations. Fox News reported that

Haim leaked documents to journalist Christopher Rufo in May 2023 showing that the Texas Children's Hospital continued operating its child gender clinic against state law after they claimed it had been shut down. Rufo previously stressed that none of the documents he obtained from Haim included patients' personal information at the clinic.

In a nutshell, Texas Children’s Hospital allegedly violated Texas state law after falsely claiming that they had shut down their illegal “gender” procedures, and a doctor who blows the whistle on TCH faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for HIPAA violations. It should be noted that the doctor has been accused of obtaining, but not disclosing, personal information from those hospital files.

If it’s not already doing so, Texas should be investigating TCH for violating state law. Publicity and political pressure can only help Dr. Haim with his legal battle with the feds.

How many of us have had it up to our necks with this woke, rogue, dictatorial, and some would say illegitimate Democrat administration?

