Pro-Hamas protesters block the Philadelphia Pride parade

Intersectionality has long been the glue that holds the left together. It’s the modern equivalent of “Workers of the world unite,” except this time it is “oppressed people of America unite.” However, the “oppressed” people in America don’t have a lot in common, as was made clear when pro-Hamas protesters blocked the Philadelphia Pride parade.

Economic socialism was always a tough sell in America. Because the U.S. was a mostly free country in the 20th century, hard-working people could ascend the economic ladder. They didn’t want to kill the rich; they wanted to be the rich.

Faced with the intractable American success story, the Marxists turned to a different narrative: social oppression. It helped that America had an obvious, ready-made oppressed class in American blacks, who went straight from slavery to Jim Crow in the South and the more subtle racism of the rest of the country.

As the 1960s ended, the Marxists switched their attention from race to sex, sinking their talons into feminism and the gay rights movement. Both offered opportunities for inroads into the middle class.

First-wave feminism was about the vote and legal rights. Second-wave feminism was about equal work for equal pay and equal opportunities for equal abilities. Both made sense.

But by the 1970s, third-wave feminism emerged from the Marxist enclaves and faculty lounges and moved into general culture, especially undergraduate college classes. Its basic message was that “Women are perfect, and men are evil.” That notion has been corrupting American society ever since, for it dragged in its wake an obsession with abortion, a disdain for motherhood, the break-up of the family, and the degradation of men, something that’s terribly dangerous for a healthy society.

The same process happened with gay rights. Once again, you start with the logical point, which is that gays shouldn’t be persecuted. We can all agree with that. Then you accept that they shouldn’t have to live their lives embarrassed by who they are. Okay.

Naturally, though, the left couldn’t stop there because it’s never about the issue; it’s always about the revolution. In quick order, we got a month of “Pride,” same-sex marriage, drag queen story hours, mutilating surgeries and dangerous hormones for children, a woke military, and non-stop propaganda in schools and the media. Who would ever have imagined 20 years ago that Disney would have gone from entertainment to grooming?

Democrats then went back to the race well. The early- and mid-20th-century legitimate grievances that blacks had with an America that denied them their rights as citizens had to be reconfigured into Critical Race Theory. Suddenly, the race hustlers—everyone from Obama to Biden to Kendi to DiAngelo—destroyed American identity and unity with microaggressions, toxic whiteness, cultural appropriation, and an overarching sense of victimization. Where whites were once trained to hate blacks, blacks have now been trained to hate whites.

But if you want real disharmony, cultivate Islamists. That’s a group that, if it takes its religious book seriously, hates everyone: women, Jews, Christians, Hindus, atheists, homosexuals, Westerners...you name it. The Koran’s explicit mandate is to use fire and sword to get everyone on board with Islam. Those who don’t join the Islamic parade are slaughtered, enslaved, or, at best, turned into heavily taxed 42nd-class citizens.

For decades, Democrats have told these disparate groups that they are actually a homogenous, monolithic group that’s fighting against the “oppression” and “hatred” of white (mostly male) Republicans. The Islamists always understood that this was an opportunity (join with the left to defeat a common enemy, then defeat the left), but the rest of America’s Democrat cohorts were suckered into the message.

The reality is that the Democrat party was lying. Like the protagonists in the Kingston Trio’s classic “Merry Minuet,” these intersectional victim classes are all fighting for the same spoils, and they all hate each other.

With that intro, I’d like you to enjoy this footage of what happened when the pro-Hamas crowd blocked the Philadelphia Pride Parade:

Happening Now



Pro-Palestine protesters are blocking the Philadelphia gay pride parade.



What happened to solidarity and intersectionality? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AoaMYUL9cp — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) June 2, 2024

PRIDE vs. FREE PALESTINE confrontation in PHILADELPHIA!



This is the Left vs. The Left.



I love this.

pic.twitter.com/ml8klYpf9a — Shawn Farash ❌🐻 (@Shawn_Farash) June 2, 2024

In the first video, you get the generic “River to sea” (or “sea to river”) and “Free, free Palestine” chants. In the second, they’re saying, “IOF [Israeli Occupation Forces], they are all the same, PPD [Philadelphia Police Department], KKK.” I’m sure the police tasked with keeping order enjoyed being compared to the KKK.

Part of me laughed when watching LGBTQ+ pro-Hamas protesters, considering that Hamas throws people like them off the tops of tall buildings. However, it’s also depressing to realize that public education and leftist ideology in America have combined to create a generation of young people that is this extravagantly stupid and ill-informed. If these people are the future, America is a “dead country walking.”

I’ll throw in two more bonus videos for you. The first, while we’re on the subject of LGBTQ+ and Phillie, is Guinness World Records giving an award to Philadelphia for hosting the world’s biggest Drag Story Hour. In the video, you see people whose entire identity is defined by their undies and what they do with them assure captive children whose parents brought them to the venue that this is all completely normal:

Guinness World Records awards Philadelphia for hosting the world’s biggest ever Drag Story Hour.



Hundreds of children were exposed to gender ideology as the drag queens read them LGBTQI+ stories and talked about ‘Pride.’



pic.twitter.com/Gef7JwTDU7 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 2, 2024

The second is from the culturally bipolar Bill Maher, who swings wildly between being a mindless leftist and a wise man. This is the wise Bill Maher speaking:

Kids, if you want to change the world and not just tie up Monday morning traffic, this is the apartheid that desperately needs your attention: The #GenderApartheid. pic.twitter.com/0Ajep3JUnN — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 1, 2024

Image: X screen grab.